The psychological toll of climate-induced displacement in Bangladesh

Victims of climate displacement often grapple with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression. Photo :TBS

Climate change has brought in a new era of challenges, profoundly impacting vulnerable communities around the world.

In Bangladesh, climate-induced factors not only disrupt livelihoods but also take a heavy toll on the affected people's mental well-being.

Climate change-displaced people in Bangladesh encompass a diverse spectrum of individuals and communities deeply affected by the environmental impacts of global warming.

These include residents of coastal areas facing rising sea levels, recurrent cyclones, and intensified erosion, rendering their homes uninhabitable. Farmers experiencing erratic weather patterns and prolonged droughts leading to crop failures and loss of livelihoods also fall within this category.

Additionally, inhabitants of low-lying regions are often forced to abandon their homes due to flooding and salinisation of freshwater sources, making their surroundings inhospitable. Indigenous communities, reliant on natural resources for sustenance, face displacement as ecosystems degrade, disrupting their traditional ways of life.

Overall, climate change-displaced people in Bangladesh represent a mosaic of individuals from various socio-economic backgrounds whose lives have been upended by the environmental consequences of a changing climate.

Bangladesh, situated in a low-lying delta, faces multifaceted climate-related adversities such as rising sea levels, cyclones, and erratic weather patterns. These environmental shifts have led to the displacement of millions, forcing them to abandon their homes and livelihoods, triggering a complex web of psychological trauma.

One of the primary mental health concerns faced by climate-displaced individuals is the profound sense of loss and dislocation. Forced to leave behind their ancestral lands, communities, and familiar ways of life, these individuals grapple with a deep-rooted sense of grief and nostalgia.

The rupture of their connection to the land not only signifies a loss of shelter but also sever their emotional ties, exacerbating feelings of helplessness and hopelessness.

Moreover, the uncertainty of their future exacerbates their distress. Displaced individuals often face an ambiguous fate, lacking the certainty of resettlement or stable living conditions. This uncertainty becomes a constant source of anxiety, amplifying the psychological burden on already vulnerable populations.

The trauma of displacement isn't merely confined to physical relocation; it extends to the erosion of social support networks. Communities that once provided a sense of belonging and solidarity are fragmented, disrupting the social fabric.

The breakdown of these networks intensifies feelings of isolation, leaving individuals without the crucial emotional support needed to navigate the challenges they face.

In addition to these immediate stressors, the psychological impact of witnessing and surviving climate-related disasters cannot be understated.

The experience of enduring natural calamities, such as cyclones or floods, leaves indelible marks on the psyches of those affected. Survivors often grapple with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and depression, manifesting in a range of psychological symptoms, from flashbacks to persistent feelings of fear and vulnerability.

The mental health challenges faced by climate-displaced individuals in Bangladesh are further compounded by the lack of adequate resources and mental health services. Bangladesh, like many other developing nations, faces significant hurdles in providing comprehensive mental health care, especially in rural areas. Limited access to mental health professionals, stigma associated with seeking help, and a dearth of specialised services exacerbate the already dire situation.

Children and women are among the most vulnerable groups affected by climate-induced displacement. The upheaval of their lives, loss of stability, and exposure to traumatic events can have profound and lasting effects on their mental health and development. The disruption of education and social routines further compounds their distress, potentially leading to long-term psychological consequences.

Addressing the mental health challenges of climate-displaced individuals in Bangladesh necessitates multifaceted interventions. Efforts should focus on providing accessible mental health services tailored to the unique needs of these communities. This involves not only increasing the availability of mental health professionals but also training community health workers to provide basic psychological support.

Furthermore, there is an urgent need for targeted psychosocial support programmes that foster resilience, restore social connections, and equip individuals with coping mechanisms to navigate their circumstances. These programmes should prioritise vulnerable groups such as children, women, and the elderly, recognising their specific mental health needs.

Additionally, advocacy for policies that prioritise mental health within the broader framework of climate adaptation and disaster management is crucial. Integrating mental health considerations into climate policies can ensure that the psychological well-being of climate-displaced populations is not overlooked but rather addressed as an integral component of their overall resilience and recovery.

The mental trauma experienced by climate-displaced individuals in Bangladesh is a critical yet often overlooked aspect of the larger climate change discourse. Recognising and addressing their psychological well-being is not just a moral imperative but a crucial element in building resilient communities capable of navigating the challenges imposed by a changing climate.

Efforts to mitigate the mental health impact must be comprehensive, holistic, and inclusive, ensuring that no one is left behind in the wake of environmental upheaval.

Dr Matiur Rahman is a researcher and development worker.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

