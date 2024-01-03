Navigating ‘urban accessibility’ to a more inclusive future for Bangladesh

The incorporation of accessibility measures for people with disabilities into urban planning is a notable achievement for Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

Guided by Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6 and 11, the country has made commendable strides in integrating accessibility measures, particularly those championed by the Ministry of Social Welfare and the Urban Development Directorate (UDD), Ministry of Housing and Public Works.

The Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2013, and the integration of accessibility measures into urban planning are notable achievements, reflecting a commitment to fostering inclusive urban environments.

Current status of urban policies on universal accessibility

Bangladesh has made significant strides in its urban policies to foster universal accessibility. The Urban Development Directorate (UDD) has been a pivotal player in ensuring safe drinking water, sanitation and sustainable urbanisation.

The incorporation of accessibility measures for people with disabilities into urban planning is a notable achievement. Policies related to universal accessibility are embedded within the broader framework of the SDGs, reflecting a commitment to creating inclusive urban environments.

The legislative framework, government acts, rules and policies related to universal accessibility in Bangladesh have laid the foundation for progress. The emphasis on sustainable urbanisation inherently involves considerations for accessibility, aiming to create cities that are not only economically vibrant but also socially inclusive.

Challenges towards universal accessibility

Despite these efforts, challenges persist, particularly in gender inclusivity, education, healthcare, public spaces and employment. Disabled women, children, transgender individuals and men face specific hurdles, exacerbating the need for a nuanced approach to address their unique challenges. Access to education and healthcare remains a concern, reflecting a need for targeted interventions.

Gaps in policy frameworks, urban planning, transportation, building design and social protection services hinder the realisation of fully inclusive urban environments. While strides have been made, a more detailed and integrated approach is required to bridge these gaps effectively.

National-level challenges and recommendations

Policy revisions: The national-level plans need a critical review to incorporate explicit provisions for universal accessibility. This involves revising existing policies to ensure they are not just comprehensive but explicitly address the needs of people with disabilities.

Inter-Ministerial collaboration: There is a need for enhanced collaboration among ministries, and establishing a committee overseeing universal accessibility implementation can facilitate a more coordinated effort. This collaboration should cut across various sectors such as urban development, education, healthcare, and social services.

District-level challenges and recommendations

Incorporate in agenda: District-level coordination meetings should actively incorporate universal accessibility considerations into their agendas. The District Commissioner (DC) plays a crucial role in driving local policies, and their leadership in this regard can significantly impact the inclusivity of urban spaces.

Capacity enhancement: Training programmes for local authorities can enhance their ability to plan and execute inclusive policies. This includes equipping them with the knowledge and tools necessary to implement universal accessibility measures effectively.

Local adaptation: Customising national policies to address specific local needs within districts is crucial. What works at the national level might need tailoring to suit the unique challenges faced by individual districts.

Upazila-level challenges and recommendations

Community engagement: Active engagement of local communities in planning and decision-making processes at the Upazila level is essential. This ensures that the needs and perspectives of the local population are considered in the formulation of accessibility policies.

Resource allocation: Adequate resource allocation at the Upazila level for accessibility measures is vital. This includes budgetary considerations for infrastructure development and programmes that promote universal accessibility.

Municipality-level challenges and recommendations

Accessible infrastructure: The development and maintenance of universally accessible urban infrastructure should be a priority at the municipality level. This involves not only constructing accessible spaces but also ensuring their ongoing maintenance and usability.

Inclusive programmes: Municipalities should introduce specific programmes to foster inclusive environments. This could include awareness campaigns, skill-building programmes and initiatives that promote inclusivity in public spaces.

Union-level challenges and recommendations

Community-based approach: Implementing community-driven initiatives at the union level is essential. This involves empowering local communities to take ownership of accessibility initiatives and tailoring them to meet the specific needs of the Union.

Awareness programmes: Conducting targeted awareness programmes within Union communities can significantly contribute to changing attitudes and fostering a culture of inclusivity.

In conclusion, while Bangladesh has made commendable progress in integrating universal accessibility into its urban policies, there remain challenges that demand focused attention.

At the national level, policy revisions and inter-ministerial collaboration can set the stage for a more inclusive urban landscape. District, upazila, municipality and union levels each have unique challenges that require tailored solutions, emphasising the need for a comprehensive and coordinated approach.

The path forward involves not just addressing the immediate challenges but also fostering a cultural shift towards inclusivity. Awareness programmes, community engagement and capacity enhancement are integral components of this journey.

As Bangladesh aspires to become a disability-inclusive smart nation by 2041, these recommendations serve as a roadmap for creating urban spaces where accessibility is not just a goal but a lived reality for all citizens, leaving no one behind in the development trajectory of the nation.

Dr Khurshid Zabin Hossain Taufique is the former Director, Urban Development Directorate (UDD), Ministry of Housing and Public Works (MoHPW), Government of the People"s Republic of Bangladesh

Dr Priyanka Kochhar, currently the chief executive officer of The Habitat Emprise, New Delhi, has nearly 20 years of experience as a researcher and is committed to advancing sustainability in the built environment through research, education, industry engagement and advocacy.

