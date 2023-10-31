The missing rebuke: A family’s role in curbing corruption

Illustration: TBS

Long ago, a carpenter lived in a rural backwater with his wife and three sons. This carpenter managed to maintain a decent living despite his constant struggle to keep his expenses to a bare minimum. One day, he came home with a gift for his wife, a luxury he couldn't afford with his meager earnings. Overwhelmed by this unexpected surprise, his wife embraced him.

Several days later, the carpenter brought expensive gifts for his children as well. A few months after this incident, he relocated his family to a new home in a mofussil area. The entire family, especially his wife, was ecstatic about the change.

However, after settling into the new home, a question began to trouble the wife – how could her husband afford this new place, given his limited income? Despite being faced with an uncomfortable situation, the wife refrained from asking her husband about it and instead found solace in the new surroundings.

The truth was that the carpenter was deceiving his customers, making a fortune by stealing valuables while at work. Since his family members did not inquire about his sudden wealth, he felt at ease continuing his habit of stealing.

This story, of course, is entirely fictional and does not resemble real-life situations, except for its allegorical implications in our contemporary society. As portrayed in this story, corruption and immorality thrive in our society due to the complicity of family members.

To illustrate this point further, consider a recent report in a leading Bangla daily, which detailed how an intelligence agency compiled a list of 252 bureaucrats, police personnel, and government officials who acquired homes in the United States by laundering money. Among these individuals, at least 30-35 are police station officers in charge, and some even own multiple houses in the United States.

According to the 8th National Pay Scale, the highest basic monthly salary for a government employee is Tk78,000. When factoring in additional perks and allowances, the salary of a high-ranking government employee, such as a 1st Grade Secretary, would amount to around Tk1,30,000.

How can someone with this income afford a house in the United States, given the current volatile market and rising living costs? It is impossible to achieve this without using immoral means to amass wealth.

I have often pondered why family members of corrupt government officials do not hold them accountable for earning money illegally and compromising their moral compass. This issue extends to private sector professionals and businessmen as well.

There is a profound lack of accountability within families, the smallest units of our society. In many cases, family members do not question the source of the money provided each month or the luxuries they enjoy. Instead, they passively accept these benefits while ignoring the moral decay that paves the way for their extravagant lifestyle.

If families held the wage earners accountable, it could help reduce corruption and moral decline in our country. Imagine if family members refused to enjoy the fruits of ill-gotten wealth and chastised those who engage in corruption. It would discourage individuals from abusing their power and engaging in corrupt practices.

However, the reluctance of family members to hold the corrupt accountable reveals that our families, considered the fundamental building blocks of our society, are equally tainted.

Different national and international think tanks produce various findings to understand the reasons behind rising corruption in our country. Still, they often overlook the role of family in perpetuating moral decay and incorrigible corruption. Research focusing on the detrimental impact of family silence on societal corruption is essential.

To initiate change, family members should start questioning the source of their fathers' or husbands' earnings. Families must not turn a blind eye to the corruption before them, allowing it to breed immorality.

Behavioral psychologists suggest that corruption can be inherited and contagious, a phenomenon evident in our country. To break this cycle and prevent it from becoming a recurring pattern, every family has a role to play. This role is simple yet crucial – summon the courage, confront the corrupt family member and address their wrongdoings head-on.

Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat. Sketch: TBS

Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat is a columnist who likes to delve deeper into the human psyche and social incongruities with a view to exploring the factors that influence these.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.