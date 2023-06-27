Inspiring the next generation: Fostering an entrepreneurial mindset in BBA students

Instilling the entrepreneurial mindset into BBA graduates will help them realise their full potential and help fuel the country’s economic growth. Photo: Courtesy

It is time to highlight the concerns about BBA students' preparation for social and economic development in Bangladesh. While BBA programmes give a solid foundation in business knowledge and skills, continuous analysis and modification of the curriculum to guarantee its relevance and effectiveness in addressing societal and economic requirements is also necessary.

BBA programmes can better prepare students to contribute to Bangladesh's social and economic growth by combining real-world experiences, encouraging social entrepreneurship and boosting industry-academia linkages. To build an ecosystem that fosters the entrepreneurial attitude and facilitates the practical application of business education for societal benefit, educational institutions, teachers, industry stakeholders and policymakers must work together.

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programmes are highly valued in Bangladesh because they educate students with critical business knowledge and abilities. However, BBA students frequently confront entrepreneurship and social business challenges.

While these programmes give students theoretical knowledge, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills necessary for entrepreneurship and social enterprise is necessary. Many BBA graduates require assistance transforming their education into meaningful companies with a societal impact.

Strategies that can bridge the gap between theoretical and practical skills, foster an entrepreneurial mindset, establish incubation and mentorship programmes, foster collaboration and networking opportunities, and secure recognition and support from government and industry stakeholders must be implemented to address these challenges.

By empowering BBA students, we can help them realise their full potential as innovative entrepreneurs and social business leaders, promoting economic growth and societal progress in Bangladesh.

Integrating experiential learning opportunities into BBA programmes is one strategy for closing the gap. Internships, case studies and project-based courses are examples of this kind of learning.

BBA students, for example, can obtain practical experience and apply their knowledge in real-world settings by participating in internships at local firms or social enterprises.

Students can also use case studies and project-based courses to examine and offer solutions to real-world business problems, strengthening their critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

BBA students must have an entrepreneurial mindset. Workshops, seminars and guest lectures showcasing successful entrepreneurs and social business leaders can be valuable. Famous entrepreneurs, for example, can share their experiences, encouraging students and imparting a sense of purpose. Workshops can focus on practical skills like business planning and market analysis, providing students with the tools to succeed in entrepreneurship and social enterprise.

BBA students benefit significantly from incubation and corporate/entrepreneurial mentorship programs. Collaborations between educational institutions, industry professionals, and experienced entrepreneurs can lead to the establishment of BBA-specific incubation centres.

These facilities can offer advice, information, and networking possibilities. Mentors can provide essential insights and support, assisting students in refining their business concepts and navigating obstacles. Collaborations with industry partners can also result in internship and job placement programmes that provide students with real-world experience and industry exposure.

Creating collaborative and networking platforms is critical for BBA students interested in entrepreneurship and social business. Putting on entrepreneurial and social business competitions, conferences, and networking events can help with idea sharing, partnership formation, and input from industry professionals. These platforms enable students to interact with others who share their interests, develop teamwork and receive exposure to possible investors and mentors.

The government and industry stakeholders can play an essential role in inspiring BBA students. Incentives, tax advantages, and investment options for entrepreneurs and social companies should be provided by the government. For example, creating a specific fund or grant programme for BBA students interested in entrepreneurship might provide financial support and encouragement.

Furthermore, collaboration between educational institutions and industry partners can result in internships, apprenticeships, and job placement programs that provide students with significant practical experience and industry connections.

Empowering BBA students may fuel economic growth, provide job opportunities, and address societal concerns. All stakeholders must work together to recognise and encourage BBA students. By doing so, we can unlock their potential for a prosperous future in entrepreneurship and social business, thereby contributing to Bangladesh's long-term growth.

BBA teachers and students need a more collaborative relationship dynamic. Teachers may struggle to see the link between their instruction and students' post-BBA opportunities, while students may lose sight of their entrepreneurial potential.

To overcome this challenge, strategic approaches for motivating students and teachers to pursue BBA degrees can be implemented. And thus, such tactics may foster motivation among BBA students and professors, establishing an environment promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and academic performance.

As a result, the full potential of BBA education will be realised, resulting in higher economic advantages for the country and placing BBA graduates as catalysts for positive change and sustainable development. Let us invest in motivating students and teachers to ensure a successful future in business administration.

Illustration: TBS

Dr Mohammad Shahidul Islam is an Assistant Professor of Marketing at BRAC Business School, BRAC University.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.