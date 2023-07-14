The impact of climate change on urban women in Bangladesh

One of the major consequences of climate change in Bangladesh is the displacement and migration of people from rural to urban areas. Photo: UNICEF

Momena Khatun, a 31-year-old woman, works as a maid in people's houses. She lives in a slum in Dhaka city. Approximately ten years ago, she migrated to the city from Bhola because she lost her house due to river erosion. Her husband is a rickshaw puller, and they have three daughters and one son. She is extremely worried about what the future holds for their children, as they cannot provide proper educational opportunities for them due to their financial constraints.

One major concern is that their two daughters are at a marriageable age, but due to their financial crisis, they are unable to arrange their marriages. She is also concerned about her son's future, as many boys his age in the slum are addicted to drugs, and some are involved in theft, extortion and mugging. Sometimes she wishes they could go somewhere else, but as their house in the village was washed away in the river, she doesn't have any other options.

Climate change poses significant threats to human health, particularly in densely populated urban areas of Bangladesh. One of the major consequences of climate change in Bangladesh is the displacement and migration of people from rural to urban areas. According to a recent study by UN Women Bangladesh, more than 70% of the migrants in Dhaka are from coastal regions that are severely affected by cyclones, floods, salinity intrusion and sea-level rise. Women are more likely to migrate than men due to the loss of livelihoods, food insecurity and lack of adaptation options in their villages.

According to a recent report by UN Women, IUCN and UNEP (2022), climate change has a gendered impact on various sectors in Bangladesh, such as crop agriculture, water resource management, forestry and renewable energy.

For instance, women are more dependent on natural resources for their subsistence and income, yet they have less access to and control over these resources than men. Women also bear the disproportionate burden of unpaid care work, which increases with climate-induced disasters and displacement. Moreover, women face higher exposure to violence and harassment in public spaces and shelters during and after climate-related emergencies. Women are more likely to live in poverty than men, which makes them more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Gender inequality can exacerbate the effects of climate change. For example, women may have less access to education and resources that would help them adapt to changing environmental conditions. Additionally, women may be excluded from decision-making processes related to climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The health situation of urban females living in poverty presents a challenging reality across various stages of their lives. During pregnancy, these women face numerous difficulties due to limited access to proper prenatal care and healthcare facilities. The lack of awareness and resources often results in inadequate nutrition and healthcare, posing risks to both the mother and the child.

Similarly, adolescent girls in urban poor communities encounter numerous challenges. The absence of comprehensive sexual education and limited access to healthcare services leaves them vulnerable to various health risks. Furthermore, the nutrition status of females in urban poor areas remains a concern. Limited financial resources often restrict their access to nutritious food, leading to malnutrition and related health complications.

Additionally, the affordability and availability of sanitary pads remain a significant issue. Many females in poor urban communities struggle to access sanitary products, which not only affects their hygiene but also exposes them to various infections. Maintaining proper hygiene practices also proves challenging for poor urban females. Inadequate sanitation facilities and a lack of clean water hinder their ability to maintain personal hygiene, increasing the risk of diseases and infections.

The health situation of males in poor urban communities presents a concerning picture as well. Firstly, the education rate for males in these areas remains low, with limited access to quality education and a higher dropout rate among boys. This hinders their overall development and future prospects.

During adolescence, boys face numerous challenges, including peer pressure, lack of guidance, and exposure to risky behaviours. Sadly, these factors contribute to a growing trend of drug addiction among young males in poor urban areas, exacerbating their health and well-being.

In addition to drug addiction, the mental health of males in poor urban communities is another area of concern. The stressors associated with poverty, social inequalities and limited access to mental healthcare services take a toll on their psychological well-being. Depression, anxiety and other mental health issues often go undiagnosed and untreated, further deteriorating their overall health.

Moreover, the nutrition status of males in urban poor areas is inadequate. Limited financial resources and a lack of awareness about balanced diets result in poor nutritional intake. This leads to malnutrition and its associated health problems, including stunted growth, weakened immune systems and an increased vulnerability to diseases.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare oversees the nation's health management, while primary urban healthcare is the responsibility of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives.

Primary healthcare centres were established in 45 areas across different city corporations and municipalities, supported financially by the Asian Development Bank from 1998 to 2023. These centres prioritise the health of children and mothers, with additional mother and child welfare centres operating under the government's family planning department.

Notable organisations like Marie Stopes, Suryar Hasi, BRAC and OGSB have played crucial roles in primary healthcare, offering services such as reproductive health advice, low-cost healthcare, healthcare in slums, and affordable child and maternal health services. A groundbreaking initiative, the 'Alo Clinic', supported by UNICEF, has transformed healthcare in Dhaka's slums through digital methods. 'Alo Clinic' provides a wide range of services, including maternal and child health, adolescent health, and care for the disabled and those with special needs.

The impact of climate change in urban Bangladesh presents a mixed picture of challenges and opportunities for women. While urban areas offer employment prospects, women face vulnerabilities upon returning to villages or as they age, hindering their ability to meet the demands of the labour force.

Recognising the gender dimensions of climate change and implementing gender-responsive policies can help empower women and build their resilience in the face of these challenges. Gender-responsive policies and programs can help ensure that women's needs and perspectives are taken into account in climate change planning and decision-making.

Climate change poses significant health risks in urban Bangladesh, with women experiencing disproportionate burdens. Addressing the gendered impact of climate change on health requires gender-sensitive approaches that empower women, provide tailored healthcare services, enhance resilience and promote community-based interventions. By recognising and addressing these gendered challenges, urban Bangladesh can build a more inclusive and resilient healthcare system that protects the health and well-being of all its residents, regardless of gender.

Dr Shamim Hayder Talukdar is the Chief Executive Officer of Eminence Associates for Social Development, [email protected] and Consultant, UNICEF. Shuhail Hussain is a Research Assistant at Eminence Associates for Social Development, [email protected]

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.