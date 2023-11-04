Humanitarian supply chain management: Efficiency is key

Photo Caption: logistics efficiency is the backbone of an effective humanitarian response. Photo: Collected

Efficiency in logistics stands as a pivotal determinant of success in the humanitarian supply chain. It guarantees the smooth and effective flow of essential goods and services within the intricacies of this complex network.

With the urgent imperative to swiftly mobilise humanitarian operations in response to disasters, this piece undertakes an in-depth examination of the logistics protocols employed in the distribution of emergency relief across four significant international disaster scenarios.

In the humanitarian context, the significance of logistics efficiency cannot be overstated. Humanitarian organisations are tasked with the critical mission of delivering life-saving aid to those affected by disasters and crises, often within constrained timeframes. Efficient logistics operations are essential for several reasons:

Timely response: Disasters and crises demand rapid responses. Efficient logistics ensure that relief supplies reach affected areas swiftly, reducing the time between the occurrence of a crisis and the delivery of aid.

Resource optimisation: In humanitarian operations, resources such as food, medical supplies, and shelter are often scarce. Efficient logistics help maximise the utilisation of these resources, ensuring that they reach the right people at the right time.

Cost management: Humanitarian organisations typically operate on limited budgets, and efficiency in logistics helps minimise costs associated with transportation, warehousing and distribution, allowing more resources to be directed towards aid efforts.

Lives saved: Quick and efficient logistics can mean the difference between life and death for those in crisis. The timely delivery of medical supplies, food, clean water, and shelter can save lives and alleviate suffering.

Operational resilience: Well-organised logistics systems enhance the overall resilience of humanitarian operations. They enable organisations to adapt to changing circumstances and respond effectively to evolving needs on the ground.

In light of these critical factors, the analysis of logistics procedures in the distribution of emergency relief following major international disasters is invaluable. By identifying best practices and key principles, this research not only aids in improving the efficiency of humanitarian supply chains but also contributes to the development of models for rapid response in similar future events.

In essence, logistics efficiency is the backbone of an effective humanitarian response. It ensures that aid reaches those in dire need as swiftly as possible, optimises resource allocation, and ultimately plays a central role in mitigating the impact of disasters and crises on vulnerable populations.

The guidelines derived from the analysis of logistics procedures can serve as a roadmap for humanitarian organisations, enabling them to enhance their preparedness and response capabilities in the face of unpredictable and challenging humanitarian emergencies.

The significance of logistics and transportation in humanitarian supply chains becomes glaringly evident when natural disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis strike. These catastrophic events often inflict substantial damage on a country's existing logistics infrastructure. However, their impact extends far beyond national borders, also affecting the global logistics industry.

A case in point is the recent earthquake in Turkey, where major highways, airports, and shipping ports sustained extensive damage. This disruption in critical transportation hubs has had a cascading effect, hampering the movement of road, air, and ocean freight within the earthquake-affected region.

In the context of humanitarian supply chains, this disruption underscores the vital role of logistics and transportation in delivering life-saving aid swiftly to disaster-stricken areas. Efforts to rebuild and restore these logistics networks are not only essential for local recovery but also crucial for enabling efficient and effective humanitarian responses, ensuring that assistance reaches those in dire need in a timely manner.

The effectiveness or failure of humanitarian aid operations hinges significantly on the management of the humanitarian supply chain. Moreover, the decisions regarding the strategic placement of relief organisation warehouses carry immense importance because operational efficiency is closely tied to location.

To illustrate, the 2001 Gujarat earthquake response faltered due to inadequate coordination, and the 2004 Asian tsunami relief effort faced setbacks due to logistical challenges. Thus, it is imperative to identify factors that can enhance the performance of humanitarian supply chain planning, making the selection of warehouse locations a critical consideration for relief organisations.

Warehouse location selection is fundamentally concerned with the strategic placement of warehouses and medical centres in the most optimal and accessible locations to facilitate efficient disaster response. Resource allocation models are geared towards pre-positioning resources before or immediately after a disaster strikes.

The choice of warehouse type is contingent on the nature and urgency of the disaster. For instance, temporary warehouses are typically more suitable for unforeseen disasters, whereas planned disasters may necessitate general delivery warehouses to store aid supplies in beneficiary countries.

When determining the appropriate storage site for relief goods, a few primary considerations come into play:

Types of supplies: Different humanitarian supplies have varying storage requirements. Pharmaceuticals and perishable food items, for instance, demand well-ventilated, cool, and dry environments, sometimes even requiring temperature control. In contrast, non-perishable items like clothing and equipment have more flexible storage needs.

Size and accessibility: The size of the storage facility holds significant importance. It's not only about current storage capacity but also the potential for expansion, especially when dealing with fluctuating demands. Accessibility is another critical factor, particularly for accommodating the large vehicles required for transportation.

Security and safety: Safety and security are paramount concerns. Warehouses should be situated in areas with minimal risk of natural disasters (e.g., flood or earthquake-prone zones) and should have robust security measures in place to safeguard aid supplies from theft or vandalism.

Local infrastructure and services: Consideration should be given to the availability of essential infrastructure and services, including access to reliable utilities (electricity, water, etc.), transportation networks (roads, ports, airports), and healthcare facilities. These factors facilitate the efficient operation of warehouses and support staff and volunteers.

Effective warehouse optimisation and, if necessary, the construction of new warehouses are pivotal in ensuring efficient distribution during various natural disasters in Bangladesh. Private sector entities, particularly 3PL (third-party logistics) companies, can play a vital role in this endeavour, leveraging their expertise in supply chain management and logistics.

The government should give serious consideration to this because it not only enhances disaster response capabilities but also reduces the burden on public resources. Partnering with the private sector in warehouse management and expansion can significantly improve readiness and response to calamities, ultimately benefiting the nation's disaster resilience.

Mohammad Ashraful Islam Khan is the President of The Supply Chain Street and previously Head of Supply Chain Advisory Services at KPMG Bangladesh.

