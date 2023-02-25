An investigation into the significance of technology transfer in combating climate change

Even though we may have thought that climate change was something that would happen in the future, the fact is that we are already experiencing it.

Climate change is already impacting planet earth in a major way. The year 2021 was one of the seven warmest years on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Furthermore, the WMO claimed that 2022 would probably rank fifth or sixth in the warmest years on record.

Furthermore, we must realise that climate change's effects go beyond the temperature increase. Along with other things, it also refers to the rise in sea level and variations in weather patterns, such as drought and floods. The consequences of changing climate may be seen in the areas we value and rely on, such as water, energy, mobility, ecology, farming, and public health.

It is undeniable that technology transfer is a crucial element of any legal and policy response to climate change. Technology transfer requires a significant investment in new infrastructure and machinery. Paris Agreement 2015 and Glasgow Climate Pact 2021 urge for technological cooperation between developed and developing countries to combat climate change.

At the international level, very few scholarly publications have effectively addressed the relationships among the climate change challenge, technological advancement, and sustainable development. In this regard, Dr Md Mahatab Uddin's Climate Change Law, Technology Transfer and Sustainable Development (Routledge UK, 2021) is a pioneering academic monograph that successfully analyses possible legal areas associated with the innovation and transfer of environmentally friendly technologies.

The book provides a thorough analysis of the contribution that international climate change laws make to developing new environmentally friendly technologies, their transfer, and the promotion of sustainable development. A comparative study between the technology mechanisms created under the present global climate regime and similar clauses introduced by earlier multilateral environmental agreements (MEAs) is also included in the book.

In terms of promoting sustainable development (by transferring environmentally sound technologies from developed to developing countries), the author analyses how the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities (CBDR) of international environmental law are applied within the post-Paris international legal system.

Apart from the 'introduction', this book has five other chapters. The author shows a clear relationship between the transmission of environmentally sound technologies and their influence on fostering sustainable development in the second chapter, 'Sustainable development and the global climate regime.'

Furthermore, in the third chapter, 'Technology transfer under the global climate regime', he discusses three fundamental mechanisms adopted by international laws on climate change, which are directly or indirectly assigned to support the innovation and transfer of environmentally sound technologies.

These mechanisms include indirect financial or flexible mechanisms, technology mechanisms, and financial mechanisms introduced under the auspices of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). In the third chapter, the author also shares his views on the scope and potential for private sector involvement in developing and disseminating environmentally friendly technologies.

Additionally, the author provides a complete explanation of the function of international trade-related regulations (such as intellectual property and international investment laws) in encouraging technological innovation and transfer.

In the foreword, Professor Dr Saleemul Huq, a well-known environmental scientist and strategist, wrote, "Mahatab Uddin has successfully addressed and elaborated his main argument that the collaboration of both the international legal regime on climate change and international trade law can effectively facilitate the innovation and transfer of environmentally sound technologies as well as promote sustainable development, particularly by expediting the enhanced involvement of private sector investment in environmentally sound technology."

What I found intriguing about this book is how it highlights the need to transfer environmentally friendly technologies to the least developed countries (LDCs). It should be noted that the author provides particular attention to Bangladesh because he included a chapter on Bangladesh's adoption of environmentally friendly technologies.

He has conducted investigative research on Bangladesh and claimed that "the introduction of environmentally sound technologies through Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) projects and programmes in Bangladesh has a positive impact on local, sustainable development." The results of his investigative research on Bangladesh might inspire future similar policies in nations with comparable situations.

This book will undoubtedly interest academics and national and international policymakers, especially those involved in environmental law, climate change, technology transfer, intellectual property law and sustainable development.

This is Mahatab Uddin's first book on the subject. Yet, he has already made a name for himself as a leading scholar and critic in several disciplines, including international environmental law, climate change law, intellectual property law, technology transfer, and sustainable development. This work demonstrates that his reputation is well-deserved.

Fahad Bin Siddique is a Research Fellow at Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST)

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.