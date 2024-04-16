BNP boycotts upcoming upazila elections

BNP has decided to boycott the upazila elections scheduled to start on 8 May under the Awami League (AL) government, the party said in a statement last night (15 April).

The decision was taken last night during a virtual meeting of the BNP National Standing Committee, which was chaired by Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, reads the statement signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.