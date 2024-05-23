Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'

Hindustan Times
23 May, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 04:39 pm

Xiaomi&#039;s version of the controversial Apple Crush ad stops the industrial press just before it crushes anything, aiming to promote the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Civi smartphone. Photo: Unsplash
Xiaomi's version of the controversial Apple Crush ad stops the industrial press just before it crushes anything, aiming to promote the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Civi smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

In an unexpected move, Xiaomi has cloned Apple's controversial Crush ad, adding its own twist. Apple's original ad, which was intended to promote the new iPad Pro, faced backlash and was subsequently withdrawn.

Xiaomi appears to be leveraging the controversy to promote its upcoming Xiaomi 14 Civi smartphone in India.

Apple's Controversial Crush Ad

Apple's ad depicted various artistic tools—musical instruments, paints, camera lenses, books, movie characters, sculptures—being crushed in an industrial press. The intended message was that the iPad Pro could replace all these tools with its versatile functionality. However, many in the creative professions criticized the ad, interpreting it as a metaphor for how tech companies exploit and undervalue artists and their work. Apple acknowledged the criticism, issued a public apology, and pulled the ad from future TV slots.

Xiaomi's Response

Seizing the opportunity, Xiaomi created a near-identical version of the Apple ad. The key difference in Xiaomi's version is that the press stops just before crushing anything, suggesting a more considerate approach. This ad is a promotion for the Xiaomi 14 Civi smartphone, which is expected to be a rebranded version of the Civi 4 Pro sold in China.

Xiaomi has a history of mimicking Apple's products and marketing strategies. Their first products, the Mi Phone and Mi Pad, closely resembled Apple's iPhone and iPad mini. The Mi 8 mirrored the design of the iPhone X, and the AirDots were reminiscent of Apple's AirPods. Xiaomi's marketing tactics also mimic Apple, from website design to keynote presentations, even including the CEO's attire and catchphrases.

While Apple's original ad was deemed insensitive, Xiaomi's attempt to ride the wave of publicity by cloning the ad could be seen as equally questionable. By closely replicating Apple's controversial ad, Xiaomi appears to be capitalizing on the publicity generated by Apple's misstep.

Xiaomi's decision to clone Apple's controversial Crush ad is a bold marketing move, reflecting its long history of mimicking Apple's products and strategies. Whether this tactic will be successful or backfire remains to be seen, but it has certainly drawn attention to Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone launch.

