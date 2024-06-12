Apple becomes the first $1 trillion global brand, Kantar says

Tech

Reuters
12 June, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 05:35 pm

Related News

Apple becomes the first $1 trillion global brand, Kantar says

Reuters
12 June, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 05:35 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

U.S. technology firm Apple has become the first brand to cross $1 trillion in brand value, a 15% jump from last year, a global ranking by Kantar's BrandZ showed on Wednesday.

The iPhone maker retained its crown as the world's most valuable brand for the third straight year in 2024, followed by Alphabet's Google at $753 billion and Microsoft at $713 billion, Kantar said.

Earlier this week, Apple unveiled new AI features, which are expected to rekindle demand for iPhones and reverse a sales decline for its biggest-selling product due to choppy consumer spending and resurgent tech rivals.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, Apple was just behind Microsoft at $3.22 trillion, and ahead of AI chip powerhouse Nvidia at $2.97 trillion.

Surfing a wave of AI enthusiasm and a boom in chip demand, Nvidia has entered for the first time Kantar's list of top 10 most valuable brands in the world.

Its brand value nearly tripled to over $200 billion from a year earlier, making Nvidia the sixth most valuable brand, the consulting company said.

"What really sets Nvidia apart is the faith that retail and institutional investors alike have in the firm's centrality to the biggest disruptive narratives in tech - innovations like generative AI, autonomous mobility, and spatial computing," Kantar said.

The consulting firm said its research covered over 4.3 million consumer interviews in 532 categories, and 21,000 different brands in 54 markets.

Apple / Global Brand / trillion / Trillion-dollar market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Recreational activities re-energise and motivate the employees, offering relaxation and team bonding opportunities beyond their usual roles, setting them up for future success. Photo: Courtesy

Games, clubs and talent shows: How Bangladeshi companies are embracing recreational activities in the workplace

16m | Pursuit
Take advantage of the library as it offers a comfortable, air-conditioned environment and provides all the resources necessary to complete your assignments effectively. Photo: TBS

How to make the most out of your summer semester

21m | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

Green balconies: Cultivating mental wellbeing

3h | Thoughts
Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Buy one Hisense TV and get another 75" TV free!

Buy one Hisense TV and get another 75" TV free!

31m | Videos
In-form USA to face hot favorite India in 2024 T20 World Cup

In-form USA to face hot favorite India in 2024 T20 World Cup

31m | Videos
What Punishment Could Face Hunter Biden, Son of U.S. President Joe Biden?

What Punishment Could Face Hunter Biden, Son of U.S. President Joe Biden?

1h | Videos
Animal markets have accumulated in Kuwait

Animal markets have accumulated in Kuwait

3h | Videos