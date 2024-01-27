Windows 12: Launch, anticipated features, AI upgrades and more

Windows 11, having celebrated its second anniversary, is set to receive a massive update amid speculations about the Windows 12 launch.

While Microsoft has yet to confirm the release, rumours have been suggesting it may launch in 2024, although recent reports hint at a potential delay to even 2025.

The uncertainty stems from conflicting information about the anticipated features being incorporated into an extensive Windows 11 update instead.

Windows 12, if it materialises, is expected to showcase advancements in artificial intelligence, with speculations emphasising a heavy focus on AI integration.

Leaked information suggests improvements such as enhanced user interface, improved Android app support, and increased reliance on the Settings app. However, the lack of official confirmation leaves these details hanging in the balance.

Release speculations

Previous reports hinted at a potential Windows 12 launch in 2024, but recent insights from Windows Central's Zac Bowden indicate a shift in Microsoft's strategy. Instead of introducing a new operating system, Microsoft aims to give Windows 11 a major overhaul through the anticipated 24H2/Hudson Valley update, based on a new version of the Windows platform. This decision reportedly stems from the departure of former Windows chief Panos Panay, Tom's Guide reported.

Windows 12 rumoured features and upgrades

While Windows 12 remains officially unconfirmed, various leaks and reports offer a glimpse into potential features:

Advanced AI integration

Windows 12 is rumoured to intensify its focus on AI, integrating it comprehensively into the user experience. An "advanced copilot" is expected to interpret natural language search queries, creating a timeline of activities. AI features may extend to real-time video captioning, translation, "Super Resolution" for video and game quality enhancement, and a parallax effect for desktop backgrounds.

Redesigned desktop UI

A concept for Windows 12 showcased during the Microsoft Ignite keynote reveals changes such as a floating taskbar, top-displayed system icons, and a weather widget. The redesigned UI may resemble macOS or certain Linux distributions. Other reported changes include a new lock screen, login UI optimised for touch devices, and an enhanced notification centre.

Energy efficiency features

Windows 12 emphasises energy efficiency and sustainability, with features designed to extend battery life by up to 50%. Users may have the option to prioritise charging when the power grid relies on renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions.

Modular approach

Microsoft is exploring a modular version of Windows tailored to different devices. This approach allows for a more seamless and secure user experience, blocking off certain parts of the OS to prevent easy corruption. This strategy aims to create lighter Windows installations, enabling the OS to run on lower-end hardware.

32-bit Arm apps phase-out and better Arm optimisation

Windows 12 is expected to discontinue support for 32-bit ARM apps, aligning with the evolving landscape of ARM-centric platforms. Improvements in ARM device optimisation, including more efficient emulation of x86 apps, are also on the horizon.

While the specifics of Windows 12 remain shrouded in uncertainty, leaks and rumours offer a tempting glimpse into a potential future for Microsoft's operating system. Windows enthusiasts eagerly await official announcements from Microsoft to confirm the direction of this anticipated update.