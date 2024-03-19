Cheaper Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone tipped to launch alongside Galaxy Z Fold 6!

Tech

Hindustan Times
19 March, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 09:24 pm

Related News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone tipped to launch alongside Galaxy Z Fold 6!

A cheaper Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone may be in the works and its price has just been leaked!

Hindustan Times
19 March, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 09:24 pm
Samsung might be working on a cheaper Galaxy foldable smartphone, leaks suggest. Photo: Unsplash
Samsung might be working on a cheaper Galaxy foldable smartphone, leaks suggest. Photo: Unsplash

This year Samsung may announce a cheaper Galaxy foldable smartphone alongside its flagship Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The new Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone is expected to have a lower price tag but it might come at a cost of features and specs.

Now, a new leak has surfaced which suggests the price of the upcoming cheaper Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone.

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone: Expected pricing

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to a Sisa Journal report, the entry-level Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone is expected to come with lower specifications and features in comparison to the high-end Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, it may be similar to the previous generation foldables such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. In terms of pricing, the cheaper Galaxy foldable is speculated to be priced under $800.

That places it in the same price range as the Samsung Galaxy S24. While the name of the rumoured smartphone hasn't been revealed, Tom's Guide suggests that it may be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE.

Rumoured specs

In terms of specifications, the cheaper Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone is expected to be powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. However, it may "have lower application processor, display, and battery specifications." Additionally, the camera specs may be similar to existing foldable devices. It is also expected that the design and hardware may replicate the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5.

While the rumours are promising, all the information is based on unofficial reports, therefore, it does not provide any credibility. The launch of the rumoured cheaper Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone is expected to take place in July, therefore, we may get a confirmation about its design, specs, and price during the same.

Rumor / Foldabe phone / Galaxy Z Fold 6

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Travel East, an Asian fusion restaurant in Dhanmondi, took a unique approach. Instead of a painted wall, the wall holds plenty of painted plates that tell stories of the East. Photo: Courtesy

Where the walls tell stories of the East

9h | Habitat
Transform your home into a haven of unique ambiance with these smart lighting ideas. Photo: Collected

Illuminate your space: 4 smart lighting ideas

9h | Habitat
Ayesha was trained by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on how to conduct community engagement sessions. Notably, children can be particularly vulnerable to NCDs. Photo: Courtesy

JICA sets a template on fighting noncommunicable diseases

12h | Panorama
The majority of the world is grappling with serious levels of Islamophobia. Photo: Reuters

In a world of rising Islamophobia, some countries seek refuge in denial

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

1h | Videos
What is the reason for the sharp fall in the capital market?

What is the reason for the sharp fall in the capital market?

3h | Videos
Asks the Department of Agricultural Marketing to sell products at fixed prices: Shop Owners Association

Asks the Department of Agricultural Marketing to sell products at fixed prices: Shop Owners Association

4h | Videos
Those whose professions are stuck in all four pockets of the Carrom Board

Those whose professions are stuck in all four pockets of the Carrom Board

2h | Videos