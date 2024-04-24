ColoCity introduced hybrid cloud with Microsoft and Dell in Bangladesh

24 April, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 01:55 pm

ColoCity introduced hybrid cloud with Microsoft and Dell in Bangladesh

24 April, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 01:55 pm
ColoCity has introduced hybrid cloud services for the first time in the country which is the integrated platform of Microsoft Azure Stack Hub and Dell Technologies to accelerate the technological expansion of the country's business and industry to meet the goal of Smart Bangladesh.

Azure Stack Hub is an extension service of Microsoft Azure and is deployed at the only ColoCity Data Center in Bangladesh. A seminar was organised on Tuesday (23.04.2024) evening at a hotel in the capital to give details about this service.

Emaad Ispahani, Managing Director of ColoCity Limited said, "We have strived tirelessly to push the boundaries of what is possible in Bangladesh's in the digital infrastructure space, always with a steadfast commitment to excellence and the intent to match global standards. We have brought in Bangladesh a globally recognized solution in the form of CoLoCity.Cloud.

CoLoCity.Cloud is the first for the public, locally hosted global cloud infrastructure powered by Microsoft Azure Stack Hub and Dell Technologies. It will be an important part of all digitally enabled businesses and solutions that succeed in Bangladesh's dynamic business environment. CoLoCity will continue to develop the infrastructure and platforms to support the tech industry in Bangladesh and beyond".

Md Al Fuad, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of CoLoCity Limited said, "In today's digital landscape, the importance of security and compliance cannot be overstated. As businesses navigate a complex web of regulations and cyber security threats, finding solutions that offer both innovation and protection is paramount.

That's where Microsoft Azure Stack Hub comes in. As an extension of Azure, it brings the agility and innovation of cloud computing to on-premises data centres, empowering businesses to modernise their digital infrastructure while maintaining control and security.

But for many organisations, especially those handling sensitive data, compliance with regulations like PCI DSS, HIPAA, FedRAMP, and GDPR is non-negotiable. Microsoft Inc. partnered with Coalfire Systems, Inc., a trusted leader in cyber security, to evaluate Azure Stack's ability to meet these standards.

Coalfire's assessment is clear: Azure Stack Hub, when deployed in Dell Technologies integrated systems, provides a compliant hosting infrastructure for various regulatory frameworks, including CSA CCM, PCI DSS, and FedRAMP.

We understand that transitioning to a new platform can be scary. That is why we offer a 15-days free trial or Proof of Concept (POC) on CoLoCity.Cloud, powered by Microsoft Azure Stack Hub and Dell Technologies.

With Azure Stack Hub, businesses can confidently embrace the cloud while meeting regulatory obligations. It's a testament to Microsoft and Dell Technologies' commitment to empowering organisations in today's digital age".

ColoCity believes that Dell and Microsoft's integrated services will revolutionise business IT infrastructure. ColoCity Limited is planning to deploy this cloud replica in other regions of Bangladesh to increase its scope in the future.

The event was attended by senior officials of Dell, Microsoft, ColoCity, and various levels of officials from the country's technology sector. ColoCity Ltd. Country's first tier-3 standard commercial public data centre and hosting solutions company operating in Bangladesh since 2008.

