WhatsApp brings native dual account support on a single device

WhatsApp is releasing a new feature allowing users to have two accounts on the same device. Users will be able to switch between two accounts without having to log out and back in.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the upcoming release of the feature on his Facebook page.

In the past, people had to carry two phones to use two WhatsApp accounts. However, the company is now making it possible to use two accounts on one phone. Phone manufacturers such as Xiaomi and Oppo have also had features such as app cloning, which allows people to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same device.

"Helpful for switching between accounts – such as your work and personal – now you no longer need to log out each time, carry two phones or worry about messaging from the wrong place," the company stated in a blog post on 19th October,

Users can add a second account by going to Settings > Add Account. To set up the account, users will need a second phone with a SIM card or a phone with a physical or eSIM card that supports multiple SIM cards. The company says that users will also be able to manage separate notifications and privacy settings for each account.

WhatsApp has warned users about fake versions of the app that could be used to commit fraud.

WhatsApp recently launched passkey support for the Android version, allowing users to log in to the app without SMS-based two-factor authentication.