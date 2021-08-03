USA-Bangladesh Tech Investment Summit held in Silicon Valley

Tech

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 07:55 pm

USA-Bangladesh Tech Investment Summit held in Silicon Valley

The final day of the programme was held on 2 August in the Hyatt Regency at Santa Clara of California

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 07:55 pm
USA-Bangladesh Tech Investment Summit held in Silicon Valley

A weeklong roadshow aimed at promoting investment in Bangladesh was held in the USA with Startup Bangladesh Limited unveiling greater opportunities in the startups and technology sector of Bangladesh in Silicon Valley, USA.

On the event's final day, local and international delegates joined the "US- Bangladesh Tech Investment Summit" to discuss investment opportunities in the startups and technology sector of Bangladesh, the untapped investment goldmine of Asia.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has organised the roadshow titled "The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potentials of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh" in the cities of New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

It was held to promote Bangladesh's economy, investment opportunities, and the capital market, read a press release.

The final day of the programme was held on 2 August in the Hyatt Regency at Santa Clara of California.

In this event, Salman Fazlur Rahman MP, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister of Bangladesh; Lisa M Gillmor, mayor of the Santa Clara city; and Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of BSEC; were present.

A panel discussion was also held with prominent guests of Silicon Valley on the potentials of trade and investment in Bangladesh.

Shameem Ahsan, president of Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Bangladesh, moderated the programme.

Tina Jabeen, in her keynote speech, exemplified the successful stories of homegrown startups, how they are already attracting international investors validating that Bangladesh is ready to be the next breeding ground of unicorn in Asia.

In her speech, Santa Clara City Mayor Lisa Gillmor stressed building up a stronger partnership for the development of the business sector.

Salman Fazlur Rahman urged non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) and expatriates to invest in the opportunities presented by the nation.

Bangladesh

USA-Bangladesh / Tech Investment Summit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

3h | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

1d | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house