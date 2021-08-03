USA-Bangladesh Tech Investment Summit held in Silicon Valley

A weeklong roadshow aimed at promoting investment in Bangladesh was held in the USA with Startup Bangladesh Limited unveiling greater opportunities in the startups and technology sector of Bangladesh in Silicon Valley, USA.

On the event's final day, local and international delegates joined the "US- Bangladesh Tech Investment Summit" to discuss investment opportunities in the startups and technology sector of Bangladesh, the untapped investment goldmine of Asia.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has organised the roadshow titled "The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potentials of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh" in the cities of New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

It was held to promote Bangladesh's economy, investment opportunities, and the capital market, read a press release.

The final day of the programme was held on 2 August in the Hyatt Regency at Santa Clara of California.

In this event, Salman Fazlur Rahman MP, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister of Bangladesh; Lisa M Gillmor, mayor of the Santa Clara city; and Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of BSEC; were present.

A panel discussion was also held with prominent guests of Silicon Valley on the potentials of trade and investment in Bangladesh.

Shameem Ahsan, president of Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Bangladesh, moderated the programme.

Tina Jabeen, in her keynote speech, exemplified the successful stories of homegrown startups, how they are already attracting international investors validating that Bangladesh is ready to be the next breeding ground of unicorn in Asia.

In her speech, Santa Clara City Mayor Lisa Gillmor stressed building up a stronger partnership for the development of the business sector.

Salman Fazlur Rahman urged non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) and expatriates to invest in the opportunities presented by the nation.