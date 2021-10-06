US shows interest in DSCC's urban infrastructure dev & health care

The United States has expressed interest in investing in the development of urban infrastructure and improving the quality of primary health care cooperating with Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Earl R. Miller, the US Ambassador in Dhaka, showed the interest as he made a courtesy call on DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh at Nagar Bhaban, said a press release.

During the meeting, Taposh said that for the first time, a long-term integrated master plan is going to be implemented.

"A long-term master plan is being prepared for the restoration of the original Buriganga channel and construction of river protection dams, establishment of a new Central Business District at Kamrangirchar, establishment of modern and up-to-date road network in 18 newly added wards of the corporation," he said.

"Necessary steps would be taken to increase the civic amenities of 1.20 lakh people and to overcome future obstacles in the long run," he added.

The meeting was attended by DSCC chief executive officer Farid Ahmed, Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Dr Sharif Ahmed, Deputy Chief of Mission to the United States Helen LaFave, USAID Mission Director Kathryn Stevens, and Country Director of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention Nelly Kaydos-Daniels and Office Director of Food Disaster Humanitarian Assistance Ellen D Guzman.