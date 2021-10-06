US shows interest in DSCC's urban infrastructure dev & health care

Bangladesh

BSS
06 October, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 10:08 am

Related News

US shows interest in DSCC's urban infrastructure dev & health care

BSS
06 October, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 10:08 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The United States has expressed interest in investing in the development of urban infrastructure and improving the quality of primary health care cooperating with Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Earl R. Miller, the US Ambassador in Dhaka, showed the interest as he made a courtesy call on DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh at Nagar Bhaban, said a press release.

During the meeting, Taposh said that for the first time, a long-term integrated master plan is going to be implemented.

"A long-term master plan is being prepared for the restoration of the original Buriganga channel and construction of river protection dams, establishment of a new Central Business District at Kamrangirchar, establishment of modern and up-to-date road network in 18 newly added wards of the corporation," he said.

"Necessary steps would be taken to increase the civic amenities of 1.20 lakh people and to overcome future obstacles in the long run," he added.

The meeting was attended by DSCC chief executive officer Farid Ahmed, Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Dr Sharif Ahmed, Deputy Chief of Mission to the United States Helen LaFave, USAID Mission Director Kathryn Stevens, and Country Director of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention Nelly Kaydos-Daniels and Office Director of Food Disaster Humanitarian Assistance Ellen D Guzman.

Top News

DSCC / USA / USA-Bangladesh / Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) / DSCC urban development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

4h | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

5h | Videos
Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

5h | Videos
Downturn in remittances worries the economy

Downturn in remittances worries the economy

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users