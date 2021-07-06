Tips and tricks for digital communication

Tech

Mina Musharat Mim
06 July, 2021, 08:50 am
06 July, 2021

Tips and tricks for digital communication

Certain tricks can make users’ virtual communication easier

Mina Musharat Mim
06 July, 2021, 08:50 am
06 July, 2021
Representational Image. Photo/Collected
Representational Image. Photo/Collected

Go, Pigeon, Go! Fly high up in the sky and deliver my letter to my beloved! Long gone are those days! Now users rely on technology, especially, IT which has been a lifesaver amidst the pandemic. 

Certain tricks can make users' virtual communication easier. Let's have a look at them in case users haven't utilised them before. 

Unsend an email on Gmail: 

Photo/TBS
Photo/TBS

Imagine accidentally sending an email to your boss with tons of errors or forwarding an email to an irrelevant person? Default settings of Gmail allow to unsend text within 5 seconds. But, 5 seconds is hardly enough to unsend any message. However, users can go to the settings of Gmail and increase the time to get a maximum of 30 seconds to unsend thier email and save themselves from accidental embarrassment. 

Search for texts on Gmail, Whatsapp and Messenger: 

Photo/Lifewire
Photo/Lifewire

Scrolling through piles of texts or emails to find an important old message can be hectic. But now users can easily find an old message or email just by typing the keywords of the old texts on the search icon of Gmail, WhatsApp or Messenger. 

Share YouTube video links from a precise point: 

Photo/Collected
Photo/Collected

If a user wants to share a video from a precise point; for example, from 2 min 53 seconds; they can pause the video at 2.53 seconds; tap the share icon underneath the video and click the checkbox which mentions the exact time of the video before sharing it with someone else. When the receiver clicks the link, the video will start exactly from 2 min 53 seconds. 

Crop before taking a screenshot: 

Photo/Business Insider
Photo/Business Insider

Users often need to take a screenshot and share it with someone else—however, screenshots capture too much information. For Mac, Press Command+Shift+5; on Windows, click windows key+shift+s; and a rectangle will emerge. Users can manipulate the rectangle and take a screenshot of the desired background. 

Secret Conversations on Messenger: 

Photo/Irish Times
Photo/Irish Times

Sometimes, one might need to take the hassle of deleting conversations for a confidential reason; or just need a more secured environment for sharing personal data. Messenger now has an option called secret conversation, which is end to end encrypted, and the text disappears as soon as the receiver sees it. 

If users set the time for 3 seconds, the receiver will only have 3 seconds to view it; after that, the text will disappear automatically. However, it's always better not to share too confidential things via a digital platform, just in case.

tips / tricks / Digital communication

