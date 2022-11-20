foodpanda introduces rider tip feature

Online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda added a new feature in their app "tip your rider" so that consumers can pay tip online.

Using this feature a customer can quickly add a tip for the rider when they place an order on the foodpanda app, said a press release.

Giving tip on foodpanda is quick and simple because customers only need to select the amount of tip they wish to give before checking out. The minimum of Tk10 can be provided as a tip. The final amount will be visible on the checkout page of the app.

foodpanda rider-partner, Mohammad Belal Hossain said, "Now it is more convenient for customers to give us tip and easy for us to receive it. It is a praiseworthy step, and we are happy for this new feature. I would like to express my gratitude to the customers for their love and support and always thanks to foodpanda for their initiatives to help us grow."

According to the media release, the full tipping amount goes directly to the rider's wallet and foodpanda holds no additional benefits. This optional feature will only be applicable for online payment orders via bank cards or mobile financial services.

"We have introduced online based tipping system for the riders through the foodpanda app with a view to creating option for the consumers to show more gratitude to the riders as these are the people whom our customer engages most frequently," said Ambareen Reza, co-founder and managing director, foodpanda Bangladesh.