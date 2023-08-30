First year? Don’t be scared: A guide to navigating through university life

With the right guidance, embarking on the university journey can bring both excitement and fulfillment when approached with a sense of balance. Photo: Courtesy

Getting into university after higher secondary education can be compared to falling into an ocean after surviving in a pond for years. Every young student enrolls into university with their eyes full of dreams and their minds full of hope about a brighter future.

After finishing their degrees, many achieve their dreams while some fail. A guide to the right path at the start of their university life, therefore, would come in handy to many students.

This year's admission season is over. Congratulations if you have managed to get admitted to your preferred university. Following are some tips that you might find helpful to ease your journey.

1. Accept wherever you have gotten into: In our country, only a handful of students get to choose the combination of their preferred institution and subject. Others remain more or less dissatisfied with their subject and/or institution.

To avoid this dissatisfaction, look at the different applied aspects of your subject. Think how your knowledge can impact your surroundings and the world. Explore different opportunities and you might eventually find something that could potentially create your interest for the subject.

After being rejected from his dream institution, Shahariare Apurbo got admitted into Eastern University. "Even though I wasn't happy with my situation initially, later I explored different opportunities. Finding out about the amazing community around me, I could happily continue my studies," he said.

2. Studying is key: It is true that there are successful people in the world who are academically not very bright, but you have to remember these are rare cases. There is fierce competition in the job markets these days and without a standard, good GPA, it might be tough to land a successful career.

"You are in a university for your studies. Studying is your first and foremost duty as a student. Your academic scores are a good measure of your commitment to your duties," said Jafar Imam, a recent graduate from Jahangirnagar University.

"Even if you want to switch careers in future, you should not neglect your studies, as employers do not have much information other than examination results to evaluate a fresh graduate," he added.

3. Learn time management: Time management is a skill that is mostly undervalued in our university life. Even our culture doesn't value time management.

Be it an assignment or a presentation, you should never wait for the deadline. "I'll do it on the night before the deadline" mentality will exhaust you and make you more stressed. The same goes for your studies. Try to complete your studies as early as possible.

4. Stay organised: In university, oftentimes you are overwhelmed with a lot of tasks. To keep functioning in those situations, it is important to organise your tasks. Use a task management application to organise tasks. Utilise the calendar on your smartphone properly so that you don't forget about completing your to-dos on time. Organising your tasks, notes, lectures can make a big difference.

"I started my first few semesters with a barely acceptable minimum result. But when I started organising my to-dos, I saw a remarkable change," said Touhidur Rahman Shawon, a final year undergraduate student at Patuakhali Science and Technology University. "Eventually I managed to stand first in my recent semesters. I think organising everything made this possible."

5. Engage in extracurricular activities: University is not a place where you only go to study. There are many more things to do beyond that. Every university has a diverse range of clubs— debate, cultural, skill development, business and many more.

Clubs help you flourish your talents and hone your communication skills. They are also a good place for socialising with like-minded people. Explore the clubs on your campus. Don't just stay within your comfort zone. You might find your hidden interest in something that you have never thought of.

Hasan Mahmud Samrut, a recent Jahangirnagar University graduate who was engaged in different extracurricular activities, said, "engaging in extracurricular activities enriches a student's life, fostering skills beyond the classroom. These pursuits cultivate teamwork, leadership and personal growth."

He believes that the skills he gained from extracurricular activities are now helping him excel in his professional life.

6. Learn professional skills: Skills like Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint etc), public speaking, CV writing etc are necessary for students these days. Apart from these, learn skills that align with your career goals. They will put you ahead of the competition in the job market.

Time management, communication, problem solving, critical thinking etc are required to thrive in a fast-paced modern professional environment. University life is the perfect time to build those skills.

A recent Dhaka University graduate, Bayezid Khan Rajib, who is also a skill development coach said, "The competition in the job market right now is quite different from what it was 20 years ago. In recent years, employers are seeking some technical skills from the job seekers." Bayezid suggests students prepare themselves from the very beginning of their university life.

7. Networking is important: University life is the most suitable time for networking. A larger and more diverse network will potentially give you access to more opportunities. If you possess a professional skill that no one knows about, there is no way you can monetise that skill. Get introduced with different groups of people and collect their contacts. Share your interests and know theirs. Try to help them whenever you can.

Connect with the alumni from your institution. Alumni from your department might potentially guide you on landing your first job.

Build a good relationship with your professors. Many professors are friendly and helpful. If they have a good idea about your skills and capabilities, they can recommend you for jobs, workshops or even higher studies.

8. Take your physical and mental health seriously: Many of you are living without your family for the first time in your life. Food will be a big concern for you. To continue your studies and daily chores, you need to eat healthy things. Learn how to cook, do not skip meals and try to avoid street food.

Mental health is a burning issue these days. We often hear about university students committing suicide. Studies, relationships, and financial issues are the most common reasons behind these incidents. So, don't put too much pressure on yourself. Seek help if you think you need it. Share with your family or close friends or anyone you trust. Talk to the student advisor of your university in case you need professional help.

9. Build and maintain relationships: Maintaining relationships is often a less-talked-about issue when it comes to university life. Whether it is family, friendship or love— it is important to maintain all these relationships.

Many students have bitter experiences with friendships while others build some lifelong healthy friendships. The dynamics of friendship change when you are in university.

During school, friendship usually means just having a good time with each other, attending birthday parties, etc. Friendships in universities sometimes focus on mutual benefits.

It is a more practical thing and not necessarily a bad thing. You can help each other out. By doing so, you add value to the life of the other person and vice-versa.

Group work plays a vital role in university life. Whether it be surveys, assignments or presentations, most of the time you have to do it in groups. Choose your group wisely in those cases, if you have the option.

10. Keep a balance of your activities: University is a place where you have access to a large number of activities. You have to determine what you want to do and what you will skip, depending on your interests and goals.

You will not be able to do everything at once without facing any trade-offs. So, whatever you do, make sure you know the opportunity cost and the consequences. University life is a rollercoaster ride. Smart decisions in critical times can shape your future for the better.