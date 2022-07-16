9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

Health

Marjiya Baktyer Ahmed
16 July, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 12:24 pm

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

This summer has come with uncharacteristic humidity resulting in excessive sweating and overheating. Try out these 9 tips to stay cool this season 

Marjiya Baktyer Ahmed
16 July, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 12:24 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

The only thing worse than intense heat is extreme heat combined with high humidity. Hot, humid air causes sweating and discomfort, and it can even be deadly, raising the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. On the hottest and most humid days, you can stay safe, fresh, and comfortable by employing a few tactics to keep your body temperature down and your home cool.

Regulating your body temperature

Hang onto the H20

Hot, humid weather causes greater sweating, needing you to increase your hydration even more to replace those fluids. If you do not feel thirsty and your urine is colourless or very light yellow, you are consuming enough fluids. If you are exercising outside and sweating profusely, replace your water with an electrolyte-rich sports drink. This can aid in the replacement of minerals in your blood that are lost through sweating.

Wear cotton to stay cosy

Wearing lightweight, cotton layers will keep you cool due to the fabric being breathable. Hot, humid days necessitate loose, cotton clothing in light hues. To keep your feet cool, avoid tight jeans and clingy, synthetic fabrics like spandex, and go for sandals or canvas shoes.

Shower to stave off sweating

Taking a cold shower or bath is a quick and effective technique to cool down. If you are not at home, you can get the same effect by splashing cold water on your neck, forehead, and armpits. For longer-lasting relief, use ice packs or cool, moist cloths. 

Keeping your house cool

It is okay to turn on the AC

The hot and humid weather is an excellent time to use your AC. Maintain a temperature that is pleasant for you. If you raise the temperature to, say, 18°C, your electric bill will almost certainly rise. The goal is to sweat less, not ripping through the cap-off point of your electricity bill.

Find the right position for your fan

If air conditioning is not an option for you, fans can help create a nice wind indoors, making you feel a little cooler. A well-placed table fan can keep air circulating and directed where it is needed. The positioning of your fans is also affected by the layout of your furniture and any decorative barriers that may be in the way. A box fan on the floor facing the opposite wall from where you want the cool air can draw cold air from the floor and circulate it upward in the room. 

Unplug all unused electronic devices

Keeping electronics plugged in can generate a lot of unneeded heat. Avoiding the use of an oven would help reduce the amount of heat produced into your living space. Unplugging gadgets and small appliances around the house while not in use can help to reduce the amount of heat added to a room.

Staying cool while going out

Use sunscreen and carry umbrellas

Sunburn is not only uncomfortable, but it can also impair your body's capacity to cool itself. Wear sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, as well as carry light colored umbrellas, to protect yourself. Because humid heat causes sweating, wear a waterproof and sweat-proof brand and reapply every hour or so. Also do not forget to apply an SPF lip balm as well.

Keep exercising to a minimum

Exercising vigorously in hot, humid weather is not only unpleasant, but also possibly dangerous. You dehydrate faster, are more likely to feel painful muscle cramps, and are more likely to suffer from heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Avoid intense exertion such as jogging or sports in extreme heat and humidity if at all possible. If you must exercise, make sure to take frequent breaks to drink water and get out of the sun. Keep an eye out for any signs of heat exhaustion.

Be aware of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

If you begin to feel the effects of heat exhaustion, lie down in the shade and raise your legs. Drink cool water and cool yourself down with a moist cloth and a fan. Immerse yourself in a cold bath or wrap yourself in ice and cooling blankets to avoid heatstroke. If symptoms of either illness do not improve within half an hour, contact emergency services.

