Snapchat down: Thousands of users unable to send or receive messages

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 07:58 pm

Users also complained across social media of issues with Snapchat

Snapchat app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Snapchat app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Snapchat appears to have stopped working, preventing users from accessing the app or sending messages.

Website and app monitor Down Detector registered tens of thousands of reports from Snapchat users on Wednesday, reports The Independent.

Users also complained across social media of issues with Snapchat.

"Is anyone else's Snapchat half down or is it just mine, main snaps aren't sending but 'blue' chat is?" one Twitter user wrote.

Another asked: "Is Snapchat not working for everyone or is it just me?"

The official Snapchat Support account on Twitter posted: "We're aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now - hang tight, we're looking into it!"

The major outage comes just a week after Facebook was hit by issues across all of its apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. The total down time lasted more than six hours, costing the company millions of dollars in revenue.

