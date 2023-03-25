Snap is offering AR shopping experience

Snap is offering AR shopping experience

Its image filter technology will let shoppers try on clothes virtually

Screenshots of Nike&#039;s AR shopping lens on Snapchat. Photo: Collected
Screenshots of Nike's AR shopping lens on Snapchat. Photo: Collected

Snap Inc, the parent company of video-messaging app Snapchat, is launching its first product line aimed at business customers.

The company is adapting the augmented reality technology behind its popular filters and lenses  – tools that can add glittery makeup or cartoon eyes to someone's video selfie – to help retailers use AR on their own websites and apps. These technologies would let users try on clothing, footwear and accessories virtually on a retailer's site, in order to consider a purchase.

Snap already sells advertising on its app that involves trying on products virtually, an offering that gained traction during the pandemic when retailers were closed. "We're basically taking that same technology and helping customers leverage it on their website," said Jill Popelka, head of AR enterprise services at Snap.

Many of Snapchat's young users try on clothing, footwear or beauty products while considering a purchase on the app. Since January 2021, more than 250 million people have used Snapchat AR Shopping Lenses more than 5 billion times.

The company is calling its new business offering AR Enterprise Services or ARES. The first product, called Shopping Suite, will help retailers create 2D and 3D representations of their merchandise, store the digital assets and enable AR on their own websites. Shopping Suite will roll out first to fashion and clothing companies, followed later by home and beauty.

Dozens of customers have tried Shopping Suite so far, including apparel brands Goodr, Princess Polly and Gobi Cashmere. Snap says those brands have seen increased conversions and decreased returns of merchandise.

Some brands, such as luxury retailers Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton, have been hesitant to use AR because the 3D representations of their products were low quality, according to Popelka. Snap is reassuring retailers that its technology has addressed those concerns,   and can more accurately reflect the glare on a pair of sunglasses or the texture of footwear, she said.

