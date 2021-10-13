Snapchat is back online following a four hour outage

The Snapchat app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Snapchat is finally back online after an outage that lasted almost four hours.

Users around the world were unable to send or receive photos during the outage, reports the Daily Mail.

According to Down Detector, the problems started at about 11:50 BST (06:50 ET), prompting thousands of complaints.

It wasn't until 15:30 BST (10:30 ET) that Snapchat announced that the app was working, as usual, tweeting: 'The issue has been fixed! If you're still having trouble, please let us know. Happy Snapping!'

Many users had reported difficulties logging in and sending pictures, with a number of them taking to Twitter to share their frustration.

In response, the Snapchat Support Twitter account tweeted: 'We're aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now — hang tight, we're looking into it!'

The US video-sharing app later tweeted that the problem had been resolved.