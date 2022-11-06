Snap users can now do augmented reality shopping on Amazon

The company said that the feature will be exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers beginning 18 July and will start with subscribers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Snapchat has teamed up with Amazon to give its users an augmented reality try-on experience. The online retailer will now allow Snap users to virtually try on eyewear styles from a variety of well-known brands. According to the e-commerce behemoth, this new partnership between Amazon Fashion and the instant-sharing app Snap will give virtual try-ons for items from Persol, Maui Jim, Oakley, Ray-Ban, Costa Del Mar and others.

The debut of the new eyewear line will include brand-new Shopping Lenses that are made available in categories like reading glasses, sunglasses, and seasonal eyewear.

The partnership follows Snapchat's investments in augmented reality shopping, where the social media platform pushed out a variety of improvements to attract brands and merchants. This includes the ability to change product details and prices in real-time, access superior analytics, and easily develop AR shopping lenses.

The e-commerce company used Snap's self-service creation tools in Lens Web Builder to create the AR purchasing experience on Snapchat. This enables the production of AR assets using 3D models already available on Amazon.

Snapchat users may find the new Lenses on the @amazonfashion public profile using Lens Explorer, the new "dress-up tab," and Snap's Camera Lens Carousel, making it simple to use the new Amazon augmented reality shopping functionality. Users have the option to purchase a pair of glasses by tapping on a link at the bottom of the display after finding a pair they like. It will lead them to their smartphone's Amazon app so they can complete the purchase.