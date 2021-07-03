BTRC launches NEIR on a 3 month trial on Thursday

TBS Report
03 July, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 07:21 pm

As part of the NEIR program, all mobile handsets that were operation or bought before June 30 will automatically be registered in the NEIR and will not be disconnected from the country’s mobile networks from July 1

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has launched the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) on a 3 month trial on Thursday.

It was inaugurated by Minister for Posts and Telecommunications Md Mustafa Jabbar at a virtual function presided over by BTRC Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder, said a BTRC press release.

According to BTRC, the introduction of NEIR will stop the use of illegal handsets as well as reduce crime related to mobile phone theft. At the same time, it will aid in the expansion of the domestic mobile phone industry and in turn, the government's revenue generation from the sector will increase

As part of the NEIR program, all mobile handsets that were operation or bought before June 30 will automatically be registered in the NEIR and will not be disconnected from the country's mobile networks from July 1.

At the same time, if a customer buys a phone after July 1 and it comes through the legal channel of import, it will also be registered automatically through the NEIR once the customer turns it on, the release said.

In this regard, BTRC chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder said, "Initiatives will be taken to thoroughly inform and include the media as well as the field administration to help in the successful implementation of NEIR."

"However, strict action will be taken against those involved in making, importing or selling illegal mobile phones," added Sikder.

