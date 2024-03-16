Reddit reveals FTC inquiry into deals licensing its users' data for AI training

Tech

AP/UNB
16 March, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 10:24 am

Related News

Reddit reveals FTC inquiry into deals licensing its users' data for AI training

The company disclosed the inquiry Friday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that cited a letter from the FTC dated Thursday

AP/UNB
16 March, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 10:24 am
Reddit app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Reddit app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Reddit said Friday that the Federal Trade Commission has opened an inquiry into the social media platform's sale, licensing or sharing of its users' posts and other content to outside organizations for use in training artificial intelligence models.

The company disclosed the inquiry Friday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that cited a letter from the FTC dated Thursday.

"Given the novel nature of these technologies and commercial arrangements, we are not surprised that the FTC has expressed interest in this area," Reddit wrote in the filing. "We do not believe that we have engaged in any unfair or deceptive trade practice."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Like many other social media platforms, Reddit has expressed interest in business deals where AI companies pay to access databases of human-written text that AI models can use to refine their ability to converse, answer questions and produce written work and images on request.

Almost a month ago, Reddit announced a $60 million deal with Google for exactly that purpose. That arrangement will also give Reddit access to Google AI models for improving its internal site search and other features. Reddit declined to comment or answer questions beyond a written statement about the deal.

Friday's disclosure comes as Reddit prepares to sell shares to the public for the first time. The San Francisco-based company on Monday filed paperwork that projected a price for its initial public offering valuing the 18-year-old platform at up to $6.4 billion.

Reddit / Artificial Intelligence (AI) / FTC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

3h | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

18h | Tech
Representational Image

Bangladesh finally has an offshore banking law. But it's nothing to write home about

20h | Panorama
Karl Marx. Sketch: TBS

Why Marx continues to live on 141 years after his death

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Expatriates are worried about coming home from Dubai during the Eid holidays

Expatriates are worried about coming home from Dubai during the Eid holidays

9h | Videos
Mother is crying while looking at son's picture on mobile phone

Mother is crying while looking at son's picture on mobile phone

19h | Videos
What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

1d | Videos
Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

1d | Videos