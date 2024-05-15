Bangladesh celebrates Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) 2024

In today's interconnected world, the concept of connectivity is synonymous with opportunity, heralding a future where digital access serves as a gateway to progress. As we navigate the ever-expanding digital landscape, addressing the digital divide emerges as a paramount mission—one that promises to unlock the full potential of individuals and communities worldwide.

The misconception of disability needs to sort out in all sphere of life. To break this barrier the whole world celebrates Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) on 16th May 2024. Bangladesh is also joining the world in celebrating GAAD 2024 where participants from different background and ethnicity will join this hybrid program "The purpose of GAAD is to get everyone talking, thinking and learning about digital (web, software, mobile, etc.) access or inclusion and people with different disabilities. What digital Bangladesh curate for the persons with disabilities and what they really need for the vision of Smart Bangladesh 2041 will be the discussion point of this program. For the vision of disability inclusive smart Bangladesh development of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), alignment with Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Development of assistive technology is core. The following part of this article will justify on this matter.

At its core, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) stands as a beacon of hope, illuminating pathways to digital inclusion for individuals from all walks of life. With its commitment to providing essential digital services accessible to every citizen, DPI serves as the cornerstone of efforts to bridge the digital gap. From delivering vital government services to facilitating access to healthcare and education, DPI endeavors to empower communities, irrespective of their socio-economic status or geographical location.

Amidst this backdrop, Artificial Intelligence emerges as a catalyst for positive change, offering innovative solutions to age-old challenges. Through AI-driven initiatives, barriers to access and participation are not merely overcome but transcended, ushering in an era of unprecedented inclusivity. Whether it's enhancing accessibility features for individuals with disabilities or revolutionizing personalized learning experiences, AI holds the promise of transforming the digital landscape in profound and uplifting ways.

The theme "Built Without Barriers" embodies a collective vision—a vision of a society where digital infrastructure is not just accessible but inherently inclusive for that reason assistive technology is eminent which ought to be designed with diversity in mind, accommodating a spectrum of needs and capabilities. By prioritizing accessibility and usability, assistive technology can create equity where everyone, regardless of their background or abilities, can thrive and contribute meaningfully.

Central to this narrative is a celebration of equity and empowerment. By leveraging the potential of DPI ,AI technologies, and assistive technology we can dismantle existing barriers and pave the way for socio-economic advancement on a global scale. The benefits of a digitally inclusive society extend far beyond mere connectivity, touching the lives of individuals in rural communities, urban centers, marginalized groups, and those with disabilities. In embracing this theme, we reaffirm our commitment to building a future where opportunities are not just accessible but abundant for all.

As we embark on this journey towards inclusivity, let us celebrate the strides we've made and the endless possibilities that lie ahead. Together, we can harness the power of technology to create a world where barriers are mere stepping stones, and where the promise of the digital age is fulfilled for every individual, community, and society at large. With each step forward, we move closer to a future where digital inclusion isn't just a goal—it's a reality embraced by all.