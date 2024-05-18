New technique could double the supply of universal blood donors

Researchers have long grappled with the challenge of making blood transfusions compatible across different blood types. But now, a team of scientists has identified a promising technique that could potentially double the supply of universal blood donors.

The innovation revolves around enzymes, tiny biological molecules that can facilitate biochemical reactions. By using enzymes from gut bacteria, specifically Akkermansia muciniphila, researchers have successfully removed antigens from blood cells, making them more universally compatible.

According to The Economist, the study was led by Dr Martin Olsson, a transfusion-medicine consultant from Lund University in Sweden and Maher Abou Hachem from Denmark's Technical University. Their findings, published in Nature Microbiology, suggest that the enzymes can effectively target both antigens and their extensions, which is a key breakthrough in blood compatibility research.

Tests conducted by the team showed promising results. When treating type B blood cells with the enzyme mix, the compatibility rate reached between 91% and 96%. However, challenges remain, particularly in achieving similar success rates for type A blood cells.

Dr Olsson emphasised that while the technique shows promise, further refinement is needed to address the remaining hurdles. These include tackling Rh antigens and improving the effectiveness of the enzyme mix for type A blood cells.

However, the success rate dropped to around 50% for other blood groups, indicating room for improvement. Dr Olsson noted this falls short of the "universal concept," some type-a extensions may be resistant to the current mix of enzymes.

If successful, this technique could have significant implications for addressing blood shortages worldwide. Countries like America and Britain have faced critical shortages in recent years, exacerbated by ageing populations.

The potential impact extends beyond addressing blood shortages. It could also streamline organ transplant procedures by reducing the need for blood type matching between donors and recipients.

While there are challenges ahead, this discovery offers hope for a more efficient and accessible blood transfusion system, potentially saving countless lives in the process.