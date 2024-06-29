Concrete that could turn buildings into giant batteries

Researchers at MIT have developed an innovative way of energy storage using an unlikely material — concrete.

In a laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts, scientists have made supercapacitors from a mix of water, cement, and carbon black — a soot-like substance. These supercapacitors can store energy and charge much faster than traditional lithium-ion batteries.

According to BBC, the key to this innovation lies in the conductive properties of carbon black, which forms a network within the concrete. When electric current is applied through an electrolyte salt, the carbon-black-infused concrete stores energy by accumulating charged ions.

This setup allows the supercapacitors to quickly charge and discharge energy, allowing them to store excess energy generated by intermittent renewable sources like solar and wind.

Damian Stefaniuk, one of the researchers, envisions practical applications such as energy-storing foundations for houses and roads that can wirelessly recharge electric vehicles. Despite current limitations in power output compared to conventional batteries, Stefaniuk believes that by scaling up, these concrete supercapacitors could meet the daily energy needs of residential homes.

But challenges remain in scaling this technology from lab experiments to practical, large-scale applications. Researchers are optimistic about refining the mixture to improve performance and address environmental concerns associated with cement production.

This development marks a significant step towards sustainable energy solutions, leveraging ubiquitous materials like concrete to support a cleaner and greener future.