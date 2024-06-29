Sound waves, robots and drones: The future of firefighting

Thermite RS1 is a high-performing, durable and reliable firefighting robot with remote control, real-time HD and infrared video capabilities for safe navigation in hazardous areas. Photo: Collected

Forget the image of firetrucks racing through the streets with sirens blaring; the world of firefighting is undergoing a revolution, fueled by some seriously cool innovations.

We are talking about tech that is not only making the job safer for firefighters, but also smarter and more efficient.

Let us dive into the flames of this exciting new era!

Sonic fire extinguisher

Traditional fire extinguishers rely on chemical compounds to extinguish fires, but did you know that sound waves can also be used to put out flames? This concept was developed in 2017 by two engineering students from George Mason University, who used a small subwoofer gun to generate the sound waves.

Sonic fire extinguishers offer a cleaner and healthier alternative, as the chemicals in traditional extinguishers can cause property damage and pose health risks. Initially tested on small kitchen fires, this technology has been advanced for larger-scale applications, such as combating wildfires.

The principle behind sonic fire extinguishers is deceptively simple: high-frequency sound waves are used to disrupt the combustion process. This disruption occurs on a molecular level, where the sound waves interact with the fuel molecules, preventing them from combining with oxygen and sustaining the flame.

One potential use is attaching these devices to drones to cover wider areas efficiently. Additionally, sonic fire extinguishers could create acoustic barriers to prevent fires from spreading. In wildfire scenarios, this technology could provide crucial extra time for firefighters to respond.

PyroLance

The PyroLance system is equipped with a high-pressure pump unit, water supply, abrasive supply, hose, and hand-held lance. It can be added to any fire vehicle, trailer, or skid.

Its Ultra-High Pressure (UHP) technology uses over 1,000 PSI (70 BAR) to create and deliver tiny water droplets. These droplets have a much larger surface area, allowing them to absorb heat and douse fires quickly. UHP hoses are lighter and more flexible than regular hoses, making it easier for firefighters to move and reducing physical strain. UHP also lets firefighters extinguish fires from a safer distance.

Water is the most critical element for fighting fires. This technology is more effective than traditional hoses because it can save about 90% of the water. This means less water is wasted and more is used to fight the fire. UHP is ideal for municipal, aviation, marine, industrial, and military applications.

Firefighting robot

Thermite RS1 is one of the top-performing, durable, and reliable firefighting robots. It is remotely controlled and shows real-time high-definition and infrared video feeds, allowing it to move safely through hazardous areas. It can push vehicles out of the way, climb stairs and spray up to 1,250 gallons per minute at 200 psi.

This robot is built with strong, construction-grade materials to handle tough terrain and extreme conditions efficiently while maintaining a safe distance.

The RS1 is powered by a 24 hp diesel engine, 1,250 gpm nozzle and operates over a range of 300-500 metres. It includes track and vehicle cooling sprayers and can run for up to 20 hours without refuelling.

Optional attachments include a foam nozzle and scene lighting.

Unmanned Aerial Systems

Remember those bulky, oversized quadcopters buzzing around your neighbourhood? Drones have evolved and are now taking on serious roles in firefighting.

Picture this: a fleet of mini-helicopters equipped with thermal cameras flying into burning buildings to locate hot spots and guide firefighters to trapped victims.

Drones can also drop water or fire retardant, making them a powerful asset in combating wildfires.

Augmented Reality

Imagine entering a smoke-filled building, and your helmet display instantly shows the layout, including walls, escape routes, and even locations of trapped victims. That is the capability of Augmented Reality (AR) in firefighting.

It overlays real-time information onto your field of vision, transforming your helmet into a highly advanced guide. Though this technology is still in its early stages, its potential is enormous. It promises a revolution in situational awareness, making firefighting safer and more efficient than ever before.

Wearable tech

Firefighting gear is becoming increasingly sophisticated, featuring helmets that track heart rate and breathing and boots equipped with sensors to detect hazardous materials. This wearable technology can monitor a firefighter's health in real-time, alerting commanders to potential dangers.

It also provides crucial environmental information, enabling firefighters to make informed decisions in high-pressure situations. This emphasis on individual safety is transformative, giving the brave men and women who risk their lives every possible advantage.