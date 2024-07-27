One step closer to anti-aging treatment: New drug extends life by 25%, prevents cancer and grey hair

The rat that received the drug (right) lived for an average 155 weeks, compared to the 120 weeks of those not treated (left). Photo: Collected
Scientists have developed a drug that turns off a protein linked to ageing, moving one step closer to a solution for longevity. Through this treatment, the lifespan of rats was extended by 25%.

Daily Mail UK reports that in just 25 weeks, the treated rats had a lower risk of cancer, no grey hair, better vision, and stronger muscles. The treated rats, aged 75 weeks (like a 55-year-old human), lived for an average of 155 weeks, compared to 120 weeks for untreated rats.

Humans inherited the protein, called interleukin-11, from fish around 450 million years ago. This protein is linked to chronic inflammation, organ tissue scarring, metabolism disorders, muscle wasting, and cardiac fibrosis.

Professor Stuart Cook from the UK's Medical Research Council Laboratory of Medical Science (MRC LMS) who was a co-corresponding author of the study said, "Our aim is that one day, anti-IL-11 therapy will be used as widely as possible, so that people the world over can lead healthier lives for longer."

The dramatic results came from injecting an anti-IL-11 drug, stopping the protein from causing age-related effects in the body. Both male and female rats experienced an extended lifespan, with an increase of up to 25%.

The treatment protected against chronic illnesses and age-related muscle loss and strength reduction. It also slowed down the rate of telomere shortening, which is linked to illnesses like cancer, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's.

"However, this is not easy, as approval pathways for drugs to treat ageing are not well-defined, and raising funds to do clinical trials in this area is very challenging," the professor added.

