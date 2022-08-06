Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts

Tech

Reuters
06 August, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 05:06 pm

Related News

Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts

Reuters
06 August, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 05:06 pm
Elon Musk&#039;s Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Elon Musk said that if Twitter Inc. could provide its method of sampling 100 accounts and how it confirmed that the accounts are real, his $44 billion deal to buy the company should proceed on its original terms.

"However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not," Musk tweeted early on Saturday.

In response to a Twitter user asking whether the US SEC was probing "dubious claims" by the company, Musk tweeted "Good question, why aren't they?".

Twitter declined to comment on the tweet when contacted by Reuters.

Twitter on Thursday dismissed Musk's claim that he was hoodwinked into signing the deal to buy the social media company, saying that it was "implausible and contrary to fact". 

"According to Musk, he — the billionaire founder of multiple companies, advised by Wall Street bankers and lawyers — was hoodwinked by Twitter into signing a $44 billion merger agreement. That story is as implausible and contrary to fact as it sounds," the filing released by Twitter on Thursday said.

Musk filed a countersuit Twitter on 29 July , escalating his legal fight against the social media company over his bid to walk away from the $44 billion purchase. read more

Top News / World+Biz

Elon Musk / Elon Musk twitter buyout

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The number of intra-city buses in the capital decreased significantly since Saturday morning following the government&#039;s move to hike fuel prices. The photo shows an empty Farmgate, one of the busiest Dhaka intersections, on Saturday, 6 August, 2022. taken Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

2h | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

3h | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Project Syndicate

Rising US interest rates won’t trigger another Asian financial crisis

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fuel prices have more than doubled

Fuel prices have more than doubled

48m | Videos
Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

53m | Videos
Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

2h | Videos
Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor