Meta announces default end-to-end encryption for Messenger

Meta's instant messaging app Messenger will launch an end-to-end encryption on all messages and calls by default.

With this feature, messages and calls can only be seen by the sender and the recipient.

The company said even they won't be able to see encrypted messages.

Previously, Messenger allowed users to manually activate end-to-end encryption on messages.

Soon, the feature will be turned on by default for all users.

Loredana Crisan, vice president at Messenger, said, "To do this, Meta's engineers, cryptographers, designers, policy experts, and product managers had to rebuild Messenger features from the ground up. "

Meta also upgraded the image quality of photos that can be shared on Messenger.

The new upgrade enables users to play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speeds, with the option to play them even if the user has navigated away from the chat. HD quality media sharing is currently being tested by the company as well.

These new features will be available to global users gradually, as per the company.