Meta faces EU investigation over child safety risks

Tech

Reuters
16 May, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 06:34 pm

Related News

Meta faces EU investigation over child safety risks

Reuters
16 May, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 06:34 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Meta Platforms' opens new tab social media sites Facebook and Instagram will be investigated for potential breaches of EU online content rules relating to child safety, EU regulators said on Thursday, a move that could lead to hefty fines.

Tech companies are required to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content on their platforms under the European Union's landmark Digital Services Act (DSA), which kicked in last year.

The European Commission said it had decided to open an in-depth investigation into Facebook and Instagram due to concerns they had not adequately addressed risks to children. Meta submitted a risk assessment report in September.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The Commission is concerned that the systems of both Facebook and Instagram, including their algorithms, may stimulate behavioural addictions in children, as well as create so-called 'rabbit-hole effects'," the EU executive said in a statement.

"In addition, the Commission is also concerned about age-assurance and verification methods put in place by Meta." The regulator's concerns relate to children accessing inappropriate content.

Meta is already in the EU's crosshairs over election disinformation, a key concern ahead of crucial European Parliament elections next month. DSA violations can lead to fines of as much as 6% of a company's annual global turnover.

Meta / Child Safety

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BD Kayaking gives you the opportunity to escape the world for some time while drawing you closer to nature. Photo: RAJIB DHAR

BD Kayaking: A calm getaway in a fast-paced city

6h | Explorer
Unusually-timed halos of Northern Lights recently surprised the world—courtesy of the biggest solar storm in more than 20 years. PHOTO: Reuters

Where to see the northern lights all over the world

6h | Explorer
Even though IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion meets the Leahy Law, they are not sanctioned by the US. Photo: Bloomberg

How the US shields Israel from its own laws

8h | Panorama
Gulshan Lake. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What is the quality of Dhaka's lake waters?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

36m | Videos
Russia and China want a political solution to the Israel-Palestine and Ukraine crisis

Russia and China want a political solution to the Israel-Palestine and Ukraine crisis

2h | Videos
China's Nio unveils Tesla Model Y rival

China's Nio unveils Tesla Model Y rival

2h | Videos
From 32 to 261; Prices increase 8 times in a season

From 32 to 261; Prices increase 8 times in a season

3h | Videos