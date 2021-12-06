Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

Tech

06 December, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 01:24 pm

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times
Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Another leak has been added to the massive list report of 2021. While earlier, Google had suffered a huge number of leaks about its Pixel smartphones, this time it is about its wearables. 

This time it is all about a product whose launch has been speculated since 2019. Now, according to a report by Business Insider, Google is working on a smartwatch codenamed 'Rohan,' which is set to launch in 2022. Google has already marked its presence in the wearables segment with its wireless headphones that it sells under the Google Pixel line.

The new leak shows that the Google smartwatch has a round screen with no bezels and it may offer basic fitness tracking features such as a heart rate monitor and step counting. Google is also rumoured to be working on Fitbit integration into Wear OS, codenamed Nightlight. 

Earlier in April 2021, the tipster Jon Prosser released the specifications of the smartwatch dubbed 'Rohan,' revealing 3D renders based on the actual device to demonstrate the Pixel Watch design.

The alleged Pixel watch is expected to rival the Apple Watch to an extent. The rumoured watch is expected to be driven by Google's latest smartwatch software. An earlier report by the Insider showed that Google's watch 'would be comfortable to wear for at least 90 percent of the population.' However, there is no information on whether it will come in multiple sizes or not. 

The report mentioned that the employees outside the smartwatch team have tested and given their feedback on the Google Watch.

Google's SVP of Devices and Services, Rick Osterloh has previously revealed the existence of Google's in-house wearable gadget powered by WearOS to The Verge. He also stated that Fitbit will develop wearables based on WearOS in the future. It's unclear whether he was referring to the Rohan smartwatch or the other wearable gadget. 

Earlier, Google had acquired the Fitbit wearable technology brand.

The leaked information also reveals that the company aims to launch the Google Rohan watch as early as spring next year. However, the launch date will be decided based on input from those who are testing it.
 

