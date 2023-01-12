Govt to introduce ‘lawful system’ to monitor social media: Home minister

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 10:42 pm

Govt to introduce ‘lawful system’ to monitor social media: Home minister

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 10:42 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

The government has taken initiative to introduce an "Integrated Lawful Interception System (ILIS)" in a bid to monitor social media platforms and thwart various anti-state and anti-government activities, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said Thursday.

The home minister divulged the matter in parliament while replying to a tabled question from ruling Awami League lawmaker from Dhaka-10 Md Shafiul Islam, reports UNB.

Shafiul wanted to know whether the government will increase vigilance to thwart local and foreign conspiracies inside the country.

In reply, the home minister said law enforcement and intelligence agencies are working relentlessly to thwart any kind of conspiracy against the country. 

"Besides, modern technology like Open Source Intelligence Technology (OSINT) has been included in the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre to prevent different anti-state and anti-government activities through monitoring social media platforms on the Internet," he said.

Asaduzzaman said efforts were also made to introduce the ILIS in this regard.

Govt to take control of NIDs

Replying to a question from an opposition lawmaker, The home minister also said the government is working to bring the process of national identity card registration and all relevant tasks under its direct control as it is a practical step followed by almost all other countries.

The Election Commission has no role in the national identity card management other than registering voters, but people need the cards for many other reasons including bank account opening, job applications, utility service connections, availing numerous government benefits and more.

Furthermore, all Bangladeshi nationals and not just those aged over 18 need the cards.

Thus, instead of keeping national identity cards under the Election Commission's mandate, the government should take direct control over them.

The Security Services Division of the Home Ministry is set to oversee national identity card management once all the necessary procedures are completed, he clarified.

He said the army was tasked with preparing a voter list in 2007. As a by-product of the project national identity card registrations were started. But, as the scope of using a national identity card has increased manifold since then, it is no longer sensible to keep them under the Election Commission, the minister hinted.

