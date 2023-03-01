Huawei wins four awards at world’s largest event for mobile tech

China-based Huawei has bagged four awards for its innovation capabilities at the Global Mobile Awards 2023 hosted as part of this year's Mobile World Congress Barcelona, the largest event for the global mobile telecommunication industry, says a press release.

Despite US sanctions hobbling the company's microprocessor output and its global revenues, the mobile phone manufacturer continues to put up stellar innovations.

The company won "best mobile innovation for emerging markets" award for its RuralLink technology, that seeks to provide telecommunication services in economically backward and rural areas.

Huawei shared the "5G industry challenge award" with its Chinese compatriots Midea and China Mobile for extensive application of 5G technologies in smart manufacturing.

Huawei's FDD beamforming series received the award for "best mobile technology breakthrough" for the company's continuous effort to create "simplified ultra-wideband, precise multi-antenna beamforming, and green solutions for best-in-class 5G networks worldwide," the press release read.

It also won "best mobile network infrastructure" award for its MetaAAU series intended to help build efficient 5G networks.

Mobile World Congress Barcelona, running from 27 February to 2 March in Barcelona, Spain, is the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem of the year. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, Huawei showcased its products and engaged in elaborate discussions on the present and future of connectivity.

The Global System for Mobile communication Association or GSMA arranges the event every year in Barcelona and two other parallel shows are held in Las Vegas and Shanghai.