Huawei wins four awards at world’s largest event for mobile tech

Tech

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 10:17 pm

Related News

Huawei wins four awards at world’s largest event for mobile tech

The Chinese company appears to thrive despite painful US sanctions on its chips

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 10:17 pm
Huawei wins four awards at world’s largest event for mobile tech

China-based Huawei has bagged four awards for its innovation capabilities at the Global Mobile Awards 2023 hosted as part of this year's Mobile World Congress Barcelona, the largest event for the global mobile telecommunication industry, says a press release.

Despite US sanctions hobbling the company's microprocessor output and its global revenues, the mobile phone manufacturer continues to put up stellar innovations.

The company won "best mobile innovation for emerging markets" award for its RuralLink technology, that seeks to provide telecommunication services in economically backward and rural areas.

Huawei shared the "5G industry challenge award" with its Chinese compatriots Midea and China Mobile for extensive application of 5G technologies in smart manufacturing.

Huawei's FDD beamforming series received the award for "best mobile technology breakthrough" for the company's continuous effort to create "simplified ultra-wideband, precise multi-antenna beamforming, and green solutions for best-in-class 5G networks worldwide," the press release read.

It also won "best mobile network infrastructure" award for its MetaAAU series intended to help build efficient 5G networks. 

Mobile World Congress Barcelona, running from 27 February to 2 March in Barcelona, Spain, is the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem of the year. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, Huawei showcased its products and engaged in elaborate discussions on the present and future of connectivity.

The Global System for Mobile communication Association or GSMA arranges the event every year in Barcelona and two other parallel shows are held in Las Vegas and Shanghai.

Huawei / Mobile World Congress (MWC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

15h | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

15h | Panorama
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

1d | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

3h | TBS World
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

10h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

12h | TBS Entertainment
700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod