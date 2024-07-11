Rumor Scanner identified 1,380 pieces of misinformation, Sheikh Hasina most targeted individual

TBS Report
11 July, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 04:05 pm

Rumor Scanner identified 1,380 pieces of misinformation, Sheikh Hasina most targeted individual

Over the past six months, the person most targeted by misinformation as an individual was the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina.

TBS Report
11 July, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 04:05 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

In the first six months of 2024, Rumor Scanner identified 1,380 pieces of misinformation spreading in Bangladesh.

This is nearly 61% more compared to the same period last year, as per the Rumor Scanner's report. 

The report showed the rate of misinformation increased by 11% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of this year.

Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Over the past six months, the person most targeted by misinformation as an individual was the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina.

She also topped the list of individuals targeted by misinformation in both the national and political categories.

Among administrative officials, Kazi Habibul Awal, among military forces, the Bangladesh Army, in the international category, Joe Biden, in sports, Shakib Al Hasan, and in the entertainment category, Shabnam Bubly, were the most targeted by misinformation.

Facebook was the platform where misinformation spread the most, with an average of more than seven pieces of misinformation being circulated daily.

Over the past six months, the political party most targeted by misinformation was the Awami League.

Rumor Scanner also found evidence that responsible individuals were spreading misinformation. In the past six months, there were 17 such incidents noted in the statistics.

In cases of misinformation, the names, logos, headlines, old footage, and fake photo cards of the media were used. 

Rumor Scanner identified 212 pieces of misinformation in the past six months that used these methods, meaning that on average, more than one piece of misinformation per day attempted to deceive people by involving the media.

 

Misinformation / Fake News / fake

