Bangladesh's first AI-powered IELTS preparation platform launched

Bandscore9, an innovative platform designed to transform IELTS exam preparation, officially launched today (13 July) at Gulshan 1.

Bandscore9 offers a comprehensive, AI-driven solution for IELTS preparation, providing immediate, AI driven interactions and analytics to assist students in identifying their weaknesses and hence perform their best at the exam, reads a press release.

The event was attended by Lynn R Gutierrez, vice consul of the Embassy of Philippines, Prof Dr Suamoy Datta; VC of Primeasia University Directors from UREL (UDDIPAN Renewable Energy Limited) and representatives from AIUB and leading commercial banks.

From the Founders of Bandscore9 Kutub Talukder said, "Bandscore9 was needed in Bangladesh to give students a better way to prepare for the IELTS exam. Using advanced technology and a personal touch, we are making it easier and faster for students to get ready and succeed in a global environment."

Bandscore9, one of the concerns of CS Valley from Level 39 of One Canada Square in Canary Wharf, London, UK, is now available in countries like Bangladesh, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and is expected to cover more countries in the future. Bandscore9 can be accessed through both their website and mobile app, making it convenient for everyone at a super affordable rate.

Bandscore9 offers extensive test materials with hundreds of tests to help students identify their strengths and weaknesses. It combines content with 1-on-1 mentorship through hybrid classes.

The neural AI Speaking Teacher simulates real exam conditions and provides detailed feedback, while the Speaking Club allows students to engage in live audio conversations to improve their fluency. Additionally, Bandscore9 offers effective guidance on time management and smart analytics, which are crucial for mastering the IELTS exam.