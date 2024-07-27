Navigating the internet disruption: How people stay connected amid restrictions

Illustration: TBS

Internet shutdowns and disruptions seem increasingly common due to geopolitical unrest and ongoing wars around the world, leaving many people struggling to stay connected with friends, family, and the outside world.

People of all ages have become so reliant on the internet that their daily lives become miserable without it. This frustration forces them to find viable alternatives to stay connected.

During these outages, people cope with internet restrictions and slowdowns using various apps and tools to maintain digital communication.

The increasing popularity of VPNs

A virtual private network (VPN) provides a secure, encrypted connection to another network over the internet. This helps users access blocked websites and social media platforms. By masking the user's IP address and location, VPNs allow people to bypass restrictions and continue using their favourite online services.

During internet blockages, sites can be blocked or web speed can be controlled in several ways, such as through DNS blocking, IP blocking, bandwidth throttling (reducing the speed), or even a complete blackout.

The recent internet blackout in Bangladesh and the restrictions that have been put in place after services were resumed has forced many to depend on VPNs.

Many free, paid and "freemium" VPNs are available on the Google Play Store and the Apple store. Some popular free and paid options include ProtonVPN, Windscribe, and TunnelBear. In terms of paid VPNs, SurfShark VPN is the most used one for its cheap pricing and ability to share login details with as many people as needed. The free version of another VPN app named Super VPN is also being used by many users.

If paying for a VPN is not an option or if connectivity is limited even with an app, people often resort to Tor, a browser that routes your internet traffic through multiple servers to hide your identity and access blocked sites.

Some Bangladeshi users have reported connectivity issues with Tor as well recently.

Others have said proxy servers, which act as intermediaries and allow users to access blocked content, have sufficed for them.

To overcome the restriction on social media use, people sometimes use DNS resolvers like 1.1.1.1 by Cloudflare. But that does not always work, depending on the severity of restrictions.

Using these workarounds, people are using social media and messaging platforms, although not at full capacity.

But oftentimes, seeing the browsing session is being conducted in multiple locations or countries, the social media platforms are enforcing an automatic logout to some users, which has prompted some users to think that using a VPN compromises their social media accounts.

Alternative social media platforms

When Facebook and WhatsApp are blocked, many users switch to other platforms like Telegram and Signal. These apps offer secure messaging and perform well even on slower internet connections. Telegram, in particular, has a robust user base due to its ability to handle large groups and channels.

But if these apps are also out of commission, there are more alternatives.

Migrant workers in the Middle East often face communication challenges due to internet restrictions. They commonly use apps like IMO to stay in touch with family back home.

Apps like Botim are widely used to make voice and video calls over the internet in the Middle East, where WhatsApp calls are often restricted.

For complete blackouts

Those in fear of an Internet blackout like the recent one are installing Bridgefy, an offline messaging app that works on proximity. This is reportedly the same app that Ukrainians and Palestinians used during wars in their territory.

This app works via the phone's personal network, especially Bluetooth and Wi-Fi antennas. This is how this app can transmit messages to anyone who has this app installed within 100 metres of range. The receivers pass on the messages to the users next to them, working as a mesh network of communication without needing the internet.

However, the app does need the internet the first time you launch it, for setup. After that, the app can be used without any active internet connection for as long as it is installed on the phone and the Bluetooth is turned on.

Despite the recent resumption of the internet, communication with people overseas is still a challenge. Phone call quality is still very poor when making international calls, and messaging platforms like WhatsApp or Messenger are somewhat limited.