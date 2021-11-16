Google commits $740 mln to Australia months after threatening pull-out

Tech

Reuters
16 November, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 11:00 am

Related News

Google commits $740 mln to Australia months after threatening pull-out

Google Australia Managing Director Mel Silva, who earlier this year threatened to block Google's search engine in the country, said the spending plan would bring significant technology resources and investment

Reuters
16 November, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 11:00 am
A smartphone with a Google app icon is seen in front of the displayed Australian flag in this illustration, January 22, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A smartphone with a Google app icon is seen in front of the displayed Australian flag in this illustration, January 22, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Google will spend A$1 billion ($736 million) in Australia over five years, the tech giant said on Tuesday, just months after it threatened to pull its services from the country in response to tougher government regulation.

The main operating unit of Alphabet Inc said it planned to expand cloud infrastructure, set up a research hub staffed by Australian researchers and engineers and partner with science agency the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).

Google Australia Managing Director Mel Silva, who earlier this year threatened to block Google's search engine in the country, said the spending plan would bring significant technology resources and investment.

Attending the funding announcement in Sydney, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was a "A$1 billion vote of confidence" in Australia's digital economy strategy, which aims to put the country in the top 10 digital economies around the world by 2030.

"The decision by Google has major benefits for Australian businesses as we engage with the economic recovery before us," Morrison said. "It will bring more to STEM jobs to our shores ... across engineering, computing science and AI," he added, using the acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Silva threatened during hearings in Australia's parliament in January to block Google's search engine to avoid laws forcing the company and social media operator Facebook Inc to pay news outlets for content posted to their websites.

However, the law went ahead and Google backed away from its threat. Both Google and Facebook instead struck licencing deals with most of Australia's main media companies.

The federal government is scheduled to begin a review of the law's effectiveness in March.

Australia has also said it plans to make large internet companies take legal responsibilty for defamation and misinformation hosted on their platforms, a change which the technology sector has largely opposed.

"We need to put in an equal amount of effort into making sure the digital world is safe and secure and trusted," Morrison said.

($1 = 1.3592 Australian dollars)

World+Biz

google / australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

19h | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

1d | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

1d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records