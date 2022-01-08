Galaxy S22 ultra base variant could feature just 8GB of RAM

The specs sheet for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has leaked, and it shows significant improvement on the camera that makes shots clearer and reduces glare.

However, the device's maximum memory and storage options may be downgraded compared to its predecessors, maxing out at 8/512GB, reported Android Central.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra might include 8GB of RAM for the base model and top at 12GB if a specs sheet posted by Zaryab Khan on Twitter is anything to go by (via WinFuture). Its internal storage capacity may also be limited to 512GB, with the base variant shipping 128GB.

This will be a bit of a disappointment for power users who expect the Galaxy S22 Ultra to have similar or more robust memory and storage options as Samsung's best Android phones in 2021. For instance, the Galaxy S20 Ultra and S21 Ultra had 512GB storage options but also had up to 16GB of RAM. The S22 Ultra would represent a bit of a downgrade in RAM while failing to reach the 1TB that prospective buyers would have hoped for.

Having said that, an 8GB RAM won't have much of an impact on the phone's performance. By any standard, it is still a flagship feature.

The leaked specs sheet also reveals some details about the phone's camera, battery capacity, and colour options. While the memory configuration might disappoint some consumers, it's not all bad news for Samsung's upcoming top-end variant.

According to the leak, the Galaxy S22 Ultra's main camera will boast a new feature dubbed "Super Clear Glass," presumably a branding of Gorilla Glass. It will supposedly minimize reflection and glare in photos, resulting in clearer shots.

The rest of the leaked specs corroborate previous reports that claimed the phone would have a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, two 10MP telephoto cameras, and a 40MP selfie snapper. It's also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery. Unsurprisingly, the leak claims the device will be powered by a 4nm-based Exynos 2200 chipset.

As for the colour options, the device may come in phantom white, phantom black, olive green, and burgundy colourways.