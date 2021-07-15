Bida adds four new services to its online OSS portal

Tech

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 10:27 pm

Related News

Bida adds four new services to its online OSS portal

With the addition of the four new services on Bida’s OSS portal, investors will be able to access more investment services from home

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 10:27 pm
Bida adds four new services to its online OSS portal

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) has added four new services to its online One-Stop Service (OSS) portal.

The services are new electricity connections by the Rural Electrification Board, construction permit and special project approval by the Chittagong Development Authority (CDA), and project amendment service by the Bida.

Md Habibur Rahman, secretary of Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, launched the services in a virtual ceremony on Thursday, read a press release.

Rahman said with the addition of the four new services on Bida's OSS portal, investors will be able to access more investment services from home.

"One of the new services is from Power Division through which investors can apply for new electricity connections to the Rural Electrification Board," Rahman continued.

The board will provide a new connection within seven days of application if proper documents are provided, he added.

Sirajul Islam, executive chairman, Bida, who presided over the event, said, that a total of 51 services from 16 agencies are now available on Bida's OSS platform.

Assistant Director of Bida Abujar Gifari Tamal, Executive Member of Bida Mohasina Yeasmin, and Director of Bida Jibon Krishna Saha Roy also spoke during the event attended by other officials.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bida / OSS Portal / New Services at BIDA OSS Portal / BIDA OSS Portal / Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

1d | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

1d | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident