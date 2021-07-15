Bida adds four new services to its online OSS portal

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) has added four new services to its online One-Stop Service (OSS) portal.

The services are new electricity connections by the Rural Electrification Board, construction permit and special project approval by the Chittagong Development Authority (CDA), and project amendment service by the Bida.

Md Habibur Rahman, secretary of Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, launched the services in a virtual ceremony on Thursday, read a press release.

Rahman said with the addition of the four new services on Bida's OSS portal, investors will be able to access more investment services from home.

"One of the new services is from Power Division through which investors can apply for new electricity connections to the Rural Electrification Board," Rahman continued.

The board will provide a new connection within seven days of application if proper documents are provided, he added.

Sirajul Islam, executive chairman, Bida, who presided over the event, said, that a total of 51 services from 16 agencies are now available on Bida's OSS platform.

Assistant Director of Bida Abujar Gifari Tamal, Executive Member of Bida Mohasina Yeasmin, and Director of Bida Jibon Krishna Saha Roy also spoke during the event attended by other officials.