Bida-PRABRIDDHI join forces to enhance Bangladesh's investment landscape under BICI programme

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) hosted a 3-day long workshop on the 5 Pillars related to the Municipality Competitiveness Index (MCI) to address key reform agendas under the "Bangladesh Investment Climate Improvement (BICI) Program".

Held at the Heritage Resort in Narshingdi from May 12-14, 2024, the workshop aimed to enhance Bangladesh's business landscape by delving into each pillar's reform agenda in collaboration with relevant ministries, divisions, and agencies, reads a press release.

Emphasizing the MCI's relevance to BICI pillars and local economic development, the workshop outlined reform agendas in areas such as business entry, infrastructure, taxation, dispute resolution, and access to finance. Continuing from a prior event held in February 2024, the workshop emphasized the significance of tackling business obstacles at the municipal level to cultivate a conducive environment for both domestic and international investors. Representatives from 76 different ministries, divisions, and agencies of government and development partners participated in the 3-day workshop.

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) had been actively collaborating with different Ministries, Divisions, and Agencies to implement reform proposals aimed at enhancing Bangladesh's position on the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index. Even though the World Bank suspended the Ease of Doing Business program, the National Committee for Monitoring Implementation of Doing Business Reforms (NCMID), headed by the Cabinet Secretary, launched the BICI program to improve business environment and increase investment across the country.

PRABRIDDHI, a Local Economic Development (LED) project funded by the government of Bangladesh and Switzerland, is facilitating collaboration between BIDA and the Local Government Division (LGD) to implement the BICI program and integrate the MCI into the program. This collaboration aims to engage municipalities nationwide, leveraging the MCI as a comprehensive tool to assess competitiveness and ease of doing business at the municipal level.

While delivering the inaugural speech, Dr. Khandoker Azizul Islam, Executive Member (Additional Secretary) BIDA, stated, "The essence of the BICI program lies in fostering Bangladesh's development. Elevated investment in Bangladesh stands to benefit numerous individuals. I sincerely appreciate the Swiss government and PRABRIDDHI for their invaluable support and role in advancing our nation's economic prosperity."

Lokman Hossain Miah, Executive Chairman (Senior Secretary) of BIDA and Chief Guest of the event, expressed confidence that this initiative would significantly contribute to implementing the BICI program and propel Bangladesh towards becoming a more developed nation with improved investment infrastructure.

Md. Kamal Hossain, Joint Secretary, Local Government Division, and Project Director, PRABRIDDHI said, "The government is diligently pursuing the Smart Bangladesh initiative, endeavoring to attract both domestic and foreign investments for a dynamic economy. It is crucial to employ such competitive index not only in major urban cities but also at municipal levels nationwide to propel the nation towards upper-middle-income status."

"This strategy not only hastens the advancement of the investment landscape but also quickens the country's overall growth path by systematically collecting data on business conditions in all municipalities", he emphasized.

Jibon Krishna Saha Roy, the Director General of BIDA presented the framework of BICI Program. He opined that the inclusion of MCI into BICI program underscores BIDA and PRABRIDDHI's dedication to catalyzing local economic development, promoting a better business environment, and increasing investment opportunity in Bangladesh.

While discussing the methodology of the assessment of business climates of the municipalities through MCI, economist Mr. Masrur Reaz highlighted that, "Previously, under the World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business', such type of index was exclusively utilized in only two major cities of Bangladesh. However, with the assistance from PRABRIDDHI project, we can now extend the use of this index to the local level. This expansion will lead to a comprehensive understanding of the business and investment landscape across the entire country."

Mujibul Cezanne Hasan, Country Director of Swisscontact Bangladesh noted that, "In the initial phase of MCI formulation, we will implement MCI in the seven municipalities under the PRABRIDDHI project. Under the supervision of the Local Government Division, we hope to gradually implement MCI to improve the business environment, increase business competition and attract domestic and foreign investment in all municipalities of Bangladesh."

He conveyed his optimism about BIDA's role in contributing to the long-term sustainability of MCI. He also thanked the Switzerland government and Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) for their support towards Bangladesh.

In her concluding statements, Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member (Additional Secretary) of BIDA, urged the pertinent ministries and agencies to fulfill their roles effectively in enhancing Bangladesh's business environment and in attracting both domestic and international investments to foster national growth.