Bida holds meeting with delegation from Canada's Trade and Investment Department

21 May, 2024, 08:45 pm
Bida holds meeting with delegation from Canada&#039;s Trade and Investment Department

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) on Monday (20 May) welcomed a high-level business delegation from Canada's Trade and Investment Department, led by Paul Thoppil, Canada's representative for Indo-Pacific trade, at the Bida conference room in Dhaka. 

The delegation engaged in fruitful discussions with Bida officials under the chair of Bida Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah, to enhance economic collaboration between Canada and Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida)

