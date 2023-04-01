Apple sets 5 June WWDC where it plans mixed-reality headset debut

Tech

Bloomberg
01 April, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 10:20 am

Related News

Apple sets 5 June WWDC where it plans mixed-reality headset debut

Apple is set to unveil first mixed-reality headset and new iOS

Bloomberg
01 April, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 10:20 am
Apple sets 5 June WWDC where it plans mixed-reality headset debut

Apple Inc. set a 5 June date for the event where it plans to unveil a mixed-reality headset, the first major new product since its smartwatch debuted eight years ago.

The company scheduled its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, better known as WWDC, to kick off on that Monday and run through Friday, 9 June. It typically uses the first day of the conference to discuss its next-generation platforms and operating systems. This year's conference will be held as an "all-day experience" at headquarters in Cupertino, California.

"WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can't wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!" said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of developer relations.

Central to the agenda this time around will be the headset, likely to be dubbed the Reality One or Reality Pro, Bloomberg News has reported. Apple will also showcase the accompanying xrOS operating system and a way for developers to write apps for the device.

The announcement of the conference on Apple's website features artwork depicting the Apple Park campus, but it doesn't hint at the coming headset. The company also plans to debut the next versions of its iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch operating systems at the event. The conference typically ushers in new software features for Apple TVs, AirPods and HomePods as well.

The device's debut will propel Apple into the world of mixed-reality, a still-nascent category that has cost Meta Platforms Inc. billions of dollars and has, so far, failed to go mainstream. Apple is seeking to stand out from rivals with a high-end product that may cost around $3,000 and include many technologies not seen before in consumer devices. The headset will use a combination of eye and hand control, feature an on-board App Store, and offer virtual reality-based FaceTime, 3D versions of core Apple apps and immersive video streaming.

The Apple product will include several external cameras and blend both virtual and augmented reality. That will let users either immerse themselves in their content or flick a dial to simultaneously see their surroundings while using the headset.

Mixed-reality technology from other companies has been slow to catch on, so Apple will have to make a persuasive case for why its approach is superior. WWDC could be an ideal stage for such an announcement, given its pro-Apple crowd and the ample opportunity for developers to explore the technology during the weeklong conference.

Earlier this month, Apple held a series of demonstrations of the new device for what is known as the Top 100, the roughly 100 most important executives at the company.

The event will mark Apple's first product unveiling of the year, following the postponement of a planned announcement for the headset. Earlier in the year, the company announced new versions of the MacBook Pro, as well as an updated HomePod speaker, without an on-stage event. The company is also planning to unveil new Macs in the coming months, including its first Mac Pro model without Intel Corp. processors and a MacBook Air with a larger screen.

The mixed-reality headset may take years to become a hit, but it will serve as another platform for Apple developers to sell their apps and content. The company is planning several features to make the headset integrate with other Apple products, including the Mac and iPhone. That could help push developers to expand their existing software to the new platform. The arrangement also represents an additional revenue opportunity for Apple, which takes a cut of as much as 30% on app sales and subscriptions.

Apple may also use the conference to lay the groundwork for upcoming changes across its operating systems to comply with the Digital Markets Act and other upcoming laws designed to rein in its power. The company is planning for a future version of iOS 17 to support external app stores and more interoperability with third-party services, Bloomberg News has reported.

Features

Apple / mixed-reality headset

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

2h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

2h | Food
Photo: Collected

Instagram launches ‘collaborative collection’ feature: All you need to know

2h | Tech
AI generated images of Trump being arrested and the pope wearing a trendy jacket went viral recently. Photo: Collected

Midjourney ends free trials due to ‘extraordinary abuse’

2h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

It's good time to invest in growing companies

It's good time to invest in growing companies

1h | TBS Markets
Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

1d | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

1d | TBS World
Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared