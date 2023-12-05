AI could judge if user is of porn-watching age under new UK guidance

Tech

Reuters
05 December, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 11:25 am

Related News

AI could judge if user is of porn-watching age under new UK guidance

The British government's newly passed Online Safety Act requires sites and apps that display or publish pornographic content to ensure that children are not normally able to encounter pornography on their service. The legal age to watch porn in Britain is 18 or over

Reuters
05 December, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 11:25 am
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

Britain proposed new age-check guidance on Tuesday to protect children from accessing pornography online, including a suggestion to use AI-based technology to see if a viewer looks to be of legal age.

The government's newly passed Online Safety Act requires sites and apps that display or publish pornographic content to ensure that children are not normally able to encounter pornography on their service. The legal age to watch porn in Britain is 18 or over.

On average children first see online pornography at 13, while nearly a quarter come across it by age 11, and one in 10 as young as 9, a 2021-2022 study by the Office of the Children's Commissioner for England showed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Regardless of their approach, we expect all services to offer robust protection to children from stumbling across pornography, and also to take care that privacy rights and freedoms for adults to access legal content are safeguarded," media regulator Ofcom CEO Melanie Dawes said.

The regulator described its suggestion on facial age estimation as using AI to analyse a viewer's features. That would likely require taking a selfie on a device and uploading it.

The watchdog said its proposed guidance also included photo identification matching, requiring a user to upload a photo ID such as passport or driving licence to prove their age, and credit chard checks.

Another suggestion was open banking, whereby users can consent to their bank sharing information with online porn sites to confirm they are over 18.

The Institute of Economic Affairs, a free-market think tank, said mandatory age verification threatened user privacy and would expose users to breaches and abuse by increasing the amount of sensitive data held by third parties.

The regulator said weaker methods such as self-declaration of age, online payment methods that do not require a person to be 18, and disclaimers or warnings, would no longer meet the standards in its new guidance.

Ofcom said it expects to publish its final guidance in early 2025.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

UK / Artificial Intelligence (AI) / porn

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

4h | Panorama
The school has been flooding since June 2007 and the water level is rising every year. PHOTO: COURTESY

Will Dubai pay heed to the suffering of Sultan Al Nahyan School students in Bangladesh?

4h | Panorama
Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

1d | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

27m | TBS Economy
External trade through Islamic banks in decline

External trade through Islamic banks in decline

1h | TBS Economy
How are people adapting to survive at the climate frontlines? | On the ground with Asif Saleh

How are people adapting to survive at the climate frontlines? | On the ground with Asif Saleh

1h | TBS Stories
Southeast Asia is on the cusp of a ‘supercharged’ digital payments revolution

Southeast Asia is on the cusp of a ‘supercharged’ digital payments revolution

1h | TBS Economy