21 firms expected to invest Tk1,000cr, create 2,500 jobs in three hi-tech parks

Tech

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 10:16 pm

Related News

21 firms expected to invest Tk1,000cr, create 2,500 jobs in three hi-tech parks

The Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority has allotted land and space to the tech companies

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 10:16 pm
21 firms expected to invest Tk1,000cr, create 2,500 jobs in three hi-tech parks

The Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority has allotted land and space to 21 companies at three hi-tech parks for working in the field of high technology such as hardware, software, internet of things (IoT), business process outsourcing (BPO), and research and development (R&D).

"This will bring an investment of at least Tk1,000 crore in the three parks and employment opportunities for 2,500 people," said Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, managing director of the Hi-Tech Park Authority, at a signing ceremony.

Dr Ghosh and the heads of the 21 companies inked the deals on behalf of their respective sides at the meeting room of the Hi-Tech Park Authority on Wednesday, reads a press release. 

Four companies – Bangladesh Cards Limited, Asia Computer Bazar Limited, Seltron Electro Manufacturing Company Limited, and Digital Security Agency – have received land and space allocations at the Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Kaliakair.

In Heroic Freedom Fighter Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Software Technology Park in Chattogram, 16 companies have been allocated land and space.

The firms include Genex, Hello World, Xseed Bangladesh Limited, Ingenium Consulting, AW Communication, Kazi Communications, Aamra Networks Limited, XPONENT InfoSystem (PVT) Limited, Trust Global, Imtiaz Enterprise, REAL ID, Bangla Puzzle Limited, Coders Lab, Plan B Solutions, and KAR Communication.

The Hi-Tech Park Authority allotted space to Hamko Science and Technology R&D Center at the Sheikh Kamal IT Incubation and Training Center set up at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet).

On the same occasion, a separate MoU was signed with Brac Bank to finance investors of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority. Under the agreement, the private sector lender will provide easy loans to high-tech park investors.

Speaking as chief guest, NM Zeaul Alam, senior secretary to the Information and Communication Technology Division, said 10 high-tech parks are ready for investment in the country at the moment, three of which were recently inaugurated by the prime minister on Digital Bangladesh Day.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority / invest / agreement / Tech Companies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

7h | Wheels
The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

10h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

12h | Panorama
Rank Wizards runs 25 websites, which generate over 2 lakh visitors per day. Photo: Courtesy.

Rank Wizards: Making headway for digital assets in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

6h | Videos
World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

6h | Videos
Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

1d | Videos
From police officer to Super Model

From police officer to Super Model

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec