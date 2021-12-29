21 firms expected to invest Tk1,000cr, create 2,500 jobs in three hi-tech parks

The Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority has allotted land and space to 21 companies at three hi-tech parks for working in the field of high technology such as hardware, software, internet of things (IoT), business process outsourcing (BPO), and research and development (R&D).

"This will bring an investment of at least Tk1,000 crore in the three parks and employment opportunities for 2,500 people," said Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, managing director of the Hi-Tech Park Authority, at a signing ceremony.

Dr Ghosh and the heads of the 21 companies inked the deals on behalf of their respective sides at the meeting room of the Hi-Tech Park Authority on Wednesday, reads a press release.

Four companies – Bangladesh Cards Limited, Asia Computer Bazar Limited, Seltron Electro Manufacturing Company Limited, and Digital Security Agency – have received land and space allocations at the Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Kaliakair.

In Heroic Freedom Fighter Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Software Technology Park in Chattogram, 16 companies have been allocated land and space.

The firms include Genex, Hello World, Xseed Bangladesh Limited, Ingenium Consulting, AW Communication, Kazi Communications, Aamra Networks Limited, XPONENT InfoSystem (PVT) Limited, Trust Global, Imtiaz Enterprise, REAL ID, Bangla Puzzle Limited, Coders Lab, Plan B Solutions, and KAR Communication.

The Hi-Tech Park Authority allotted space to Hamko Science and Technology R&D Center at the Sheikh Kamal IT Incubation and Training Center set up at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet).

On the same occasion, a separate MoU was signed with Brac Bank to finance investors of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority. Under the agreement, the private sector lender will provide easy loans to high-tech park investors.

Speaking as chief guest, NM Zeaul Alam, senior secretary to the Information and Communication Technology Division, said 10 high-tech parks are ready for investment in the country at the moment, three of which were recently inaugurated by the prime minister on Digital Bangladesh Day.