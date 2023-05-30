Sonali Bank sees best ever financial performance in 2022

Supplement

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 12:39 pm

Related News

Sonali Bank sees best ever financial performance in 2022

IMF review team expressed satisfaction on the bank’s performance

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 12:39 pm
Sonali Bank sees best ever financial performance in 2022

Sonali Bank, the largest state-owned bank of the country, has experienced its best ever year in 2022, excelling in all major financial indicators thanks to an increase in performing loans in small segment businesses. 

Net Interest Margin (NIM), the difference between interest expense and earnings, turned positive for the first time in last year. NIM was negative Tk979 crore in 2021, which turned to positive Tk300 crore in the last year, according to the bank. 

The interest income of the bank increased by nearly Tk1,400 crore in the last year from the year before. At the same time, expenditure on deposits declined by Tk500 crore in the last year from 2021. 

The bank also made the highest profit of Tk371 crore in 2022, up from Tk345 crore a year ago. 

The significant improvement in NIM was because of the growth of performing loans, said Md Afzal Karim, managing director of Sonali bank. 

He said Sonali Bank has reduced its non-performing loans (NPLs) remarkably and improved capital strength. The bank had a meeting with a review team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that visited recently over progress for releasing a second tranche of $4.7 billion in loans. 

"The team expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Sonali bank," said Karim. 

The rate of NPLs declined to 14.83% in December last year from 17.32% in the same period of the last year, according to the bank's annual report. 

The agreed MoUs between Bangladesh and the IMF will target a reduction of the average NPL ratios to below 10% for state-owned commercial banks and below 5% for private commercial banks, while increasing the banks' capital adequacy ratios and provisioning coverages to the statutory minimum by 2026.

"We have set a target to reduce non-performing loans to single digits in the next three years. To achieve the target we have introduced a four-tier supervision so that not a single non-performing loan remains untouched. Every branch manager will supervise the top 25 non-performing loans," the managing director further said.  

Sonali Bank experienced significant loan growth in the last year, helping it to reduce interest expenditure on deposits.

Advance Deposit (AD) ratio increased to 60% in the last year, which had dipped to 47% in 2020.

The top executive also said the bank has a huge amount of deposits, which is a liability for the bank. So, they will increase the AD ratio gradually through quality loans as they don't want to keep the funds idle. 

Performing loans increased mostly in the Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSME) sector in the last year, Karim said.

Deposit size of the bank stood at Tk1.42 lakh crore in the last year, 5% higher than that in the previous year, according to the bank's annual report. 

 

Economy / Banking

Sonali Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

16m | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

3h | Panorama
An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

1d | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

1h | TBS Stories
Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

18h | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

20h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration