How to make luxury meet practicality while designing a bathroom

Nowadays, some bathrooms command higher costs than living rooms or bedrooms, emphasising the importance of maintaining cleanliness and beauty due to its psychological impact. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creativity is crucial, especially given the challenge of designing a functional yet aesthetically pleasing bathroom in Bangladesh, where space is often limited.

Crafting an inviting atmosphere and fostering personal relaxation, your bathroom's design holds significant importance beyond mere functionality. Extending attention to detail throughout your living space into the bathroom creates a cohesive aesthetic, elevating visitors' experience and reflecting your home's style and hospitality.

Moreover, the bathroom's ambiance promotes relaxation, with soothing colours, natural elements, and optimised fixtures contributing to a tranquil sanctuary.

Effective interior design optimises space, combating clutter and lack of storage through strategic placement of shelves, cabinets, and organisational solutions, enhancing both aesthetic appeal and practicality.

Stepping into a bathroom should feel like entering a curated space, whispering a warm welcome. Dhaka homeowners are increasingly embracing design to achieve this. Instead of generic palettes, soothing colours like calming greens, warm neutrals, or invigorating blues set the tone.

Natural elements like pebbles, bamboo accents, or potted greenery weave in a touch of tranquillity. Fixtures are no longer just functional but become statement pieces, from sleek showers to vanities that echo the homeowner's style.

"Previously, bathrooms were primarily regarded as purely functional spaces. However, since the early 2000s, there has been a noticeable shift as people have developed a growing interest in enhancing the aesthetic appeal of their bathrooms," says Architect Nurur Rahman Khan.

"With increased travel experiences and exposure to diverse cultures, individuals have become more inclined towards designing their washrooms. Today, it's widely recognised that the bathroom serves as more than just a utilitarian space; it's a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation," he adds.

"There's no limit to luxury in the world, and the same applies to bathroom designs," Khan further noted, emphasising that with budgets ranging from around Tk5 lakh to Tk25 lakh, one can transform their washroom into a beautiful and relaxing space.

There are toilets priced at Tk40 lakh and rain showers costing approximately Tk25 lakh, highlighting the expansive (and expensive) range of options available.

Luxurious bathroom furniture brands like Kohler, Hansgrohe, Duravit, and Bagnodesign offer an array of upscale choices. However, while purchasing from these brands can create a visually stunning bathroom, there may be a lack of creativity.

Khan underscores the importance of consulting an architect to infuse usability and creative flair into the space.

Creativity is crucial, especially given the challenge of designing a functional yet aesthetically pleasing bathroom in Bangladesh, where space is often limited. Khan observes that nowadays, some bathrooms command higher costs than living rooms or bedrooms, emphasising the importance of maintaining cleanliness and beauty due to its psychological impact.

In corporate projects, Khan aims to create bathroom spaces that provide a respite from work pressure, promoting a sense of detachment and offering employees a refreshing restart.

Size and arrangement

In smaller bathrooms, a popular approach to maximise limited space involves the installation of corner sinks or toilets. These fixtures not only occupy less room compared to traditional options but also contribute to a sense of openness and airiness within the bathroom.

"In bathroom design, space availability often presents the most significant challenge. To establish a truly relaxing environment, it's essential to empower your architect with the freedom to maximise the area's potential," emphasised Khan.

Additionally, integrating built-in storage solutions proves effective in maximising space utilisation. Mounting shelves or cabinets above the toilet and utilising a vanity equipped with drawers and shelves offer convenient storage options for toiletries, towels, and other necessities, enhancing both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Material selection

The choice of materials plays a crucial role in shaping the ambiance and appearance of your bathroom. In Bangladesh, homeowners often opt for common materials such as ceramic tiles, marble, granite, and glass to achieve a modern and refined aesthetic.

When selecting materials, it is vital to consider factors like durability, water resistance, and ease of maintenance. Ceramic tiles, prized for their moisture resistance and ease of cleaning, are ideal for bathroom floors and walls.

Marble and granite are favoured for countertops and vanities due to their enduring elegance and straightforward upkeep. Glass, on the other hand, adds a sleek, contemporary touch to fixtures like shower enclosures and doors.

The design and colour palette you choose significantly impact the overall appeal of your bathroom. Modern and minimalist designs with clean lines and neutral hues are popular among homeowners.

Khan notes that white is a favoured colour scheme for bathroom interiors in Bangladesh, evoking a sense of cleanliness, brightness, and spaciousness.

However, there's room for experimentation with alternative colours like beige, grey, and soft pastels to create a warmer and more inviting atmosphere.

Environmental consciousness

In Bangladesh, there's a growing emphasis on sustainability in home interiors and bathroom interior design as homeowners prioritise eco-friendly practices to reduce their environmental footprint.

An effective strategy for enhancing sustainability involves incorporating water-saving fixtures like low-flow toilets and showerheads, which significantly reduce water consumption, leading to lower utility costs and conservation of resources.

Additionally, adopting energy-efficient lighting options such as LED bulbs contributes to eco-friendliness, offering both environmental benefits and long-term financial savings due to their lower energy consumption and extended lifespan compared to traditional bulbs.

Overall, bathroom interior design in our country blends space optimization, resilient materials, and modern aesthetics with sustainable solutions to align with the evolving environmental consciousness.

While plants are often considered for bathrooms, Khan suggests prioritising modern toiletry products over greenery in cosy environments to maintain a clean and practical space.

The colour choices

The design style and colour palette you select for your bathroom can significantly impact its overall visual appeal. Nowadays, homeowners predominantly lean towards modern and minimalist design concepts.

Among these, white remains a favoured colour scheme for bathroom interiors due to its ability to evoke cleanliness, luminosity, and spaciousness.

However, homeowners also have the flexibility to explore alternative colour options such as beige, grey, and soft pastels, which can infuse the space with a warmer and more inviting ambiance.

In terms of design style, a considerable portion of Bangladeshi homeowners prefer a contemporary approach, opting for uncomplicated and streamlined fixtures and furnishings.

Nonetheless, there's also a segment of individuals who lean towards a more traditional aesthetic, choosing elaborate detailing and opulent finishes like gold or brass to add a touch of luxury to their bathroom spaces.

